 Jeffrey Epstein′s death ruled a suicide | News | DW | 16.08.2019

News

Jeffrey Epstein's death ruled a suicide

An autopsy carried out on disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's body has determined that the cause of death was suicide. He was found dead in his New York jail cell while awaiting numerous sex trafficking charges.

Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City

An autopsy has confirmed that billionaire Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide by hanging.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his jail cell on August 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan.

Epstein had been awaiting trial on charges for the sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls as young as 14 in the early 2000s.

"We are sending the determination out very shortly. It is suicide by hanging," said Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokesperson for New York's chief medical examiner. The autopsy revealed that Epstein's neck had been broken in several places, which was consistent with a death by hanging.

It was subsequently revealed that the  guards watching Epstein may have fallen asleep and falsified documents making it appear they had carried out routine cell checks.

Controversy, conspiracy theories

The well-connected American financier, whose circle of friends and acquaintances included US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

The unusual circumstances surrounding his death sparked controversy and authorities demanded investigations into his death.

Numerous unsubstantiated conspiracy theories were shared online in the wake of his death. Trump shared a tweet from an unverified account making false claims about the financier's activities with former President Clinton.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the MCC facility where Epstein died, has said there had not been a single inmate suicide there since 2006.

mvb/kl (AFP, Reuters)

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/

