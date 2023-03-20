  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUnited States of America

Jeffery Woodke: US aid worker freed in Niger

1 hour ago

The White House has said an American aid worker who was kidnapped in the West African nation more than six years ago has been released from custody.

Jeffery Woodke, a US aid worker who was taken hostage in Niger in 2016, has been freed, the Biden administration announced Monday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said he was "relieved" the 61-year-old had been released.

"The US thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him," Sullivan said on Twitter. "I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."

Woodke had served as a missionary and humanitarian aid worker in Niger for more than 30 years.

What we know about the case 

Woodke was captured at gunpoint in an ambush near his home in October 2016 in the central city of Abalak, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) from the capital, Niamey. Armed men killed his guards and drove him north towards Mali's border.

A senior US official told reporters on Monday the aid worker's release was the result of years of efforts. The official did not elaborate on what led to Woodke's freedom being secured but stressed that no ransom was paid to the captors.

The official also did not specify which group was responsible for kidnapping Woodke, only saying that there were a number of overlapping hostage-taking networks in West Africa. 

While he was captured in Niger, officials believe Woodke was moved during his years in captivity into Mali and Burkina Faso.

French journalist also set free

The AFP news agency reported that Woodke had arrived aboard a plane at Niamey airport along with French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was also released. 

According to Reporters Without Borders, Dubois was kidnapped in April 2021 by Islamic extremists in Mali.

Niger Interior Minister Hamadou Souley, who was at the airport, said "the hostages were picked up safe and sound by the Nigerien authorities before being handed over to the French and American authorities."

nm/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

