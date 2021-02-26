Jeff Koons and 'Fait d'hiver': When is plagiarism art?

A Paris court of appeals has found pop artist Jeff Koons guilty of copyright infringement. Koons' 1988 Fait d'hiver sculpture copies a photo for a French clothing manufacturer's ad campaign, and Koons is to pay damages to the advertising designer for the unauthorized imitation, according to the court.

The accusation is not new, and shouldn't come as a surprise even to Koons. It is not the superstar's first conviction for copyright infringement. He regularly has to defend himself against accusations of plagiarism — and just as regularly, he loses the lawsuits. It is however safe to assume that Koons can afford the best lawyers, being one of the world's best-known contemporary artists as well as the most expensive.

Jeff Koons

Koons' Rabbit sculpture was sold for a record $91.1 million (at the time, that was about €81 million) at an auction in New York in 2019, allowing him to reclaim the title of the world's most expensive living artist at auction from Britain's David Hockney, who had in 2018 surpassed Koons with the sale of Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures) for $90.3 million.

Copying is an art

One could wonder, why does a distinguished artist plagiarize?

Basically, copying IS Koons' art. The pop art movement was subversive from the very start, and unlike the art that went before, which was seen as elitist, pop artists worked with everyday objects. Kitsch and assembly line products are as much a part of the repertoire as are films, photographs and advertising.

The question should therefore rather be: Why is such art actually reviled as plagiarism?

In the Fait d'hivercase, Franck Davidovici designed an advertising photograph for the French clothing manufacturer, Naf Naf back in 1985. It shows a woman dressed in a thick coat, lying on her back in the snow with her eyes wide open; a pig with a barrel of schnapps around its neck sniffs at her head, recalling the legend of St. Bernard search dogs that supposedly carried schnapps to warm up avalanche victims.

Not to be shown or reproduced, court rules: Fait d'Hiver

The advertising campaign featuring pigs taking on the roles of other animals was a huge success for Naf Naf in the 1990s.

Pop art icon Jeff Koons adapted the black-and-white photo motif of the woman and the pig for a colorful sculpture, except the woman in his sculpture is wearing a mesh top, the pig has a lascivious expression and he added penguins.

In court, Koons argued that he is an artist who appropriates existing motifs, which means that copying and modifying works is his artistic concept.

That calls into question a traditional understanding of art, namely that it should be an expression of originality. What makes a person an artist? How do we perceive art compared to other objects? And why do some works fetch such high prices?

The court ruled however that despite certain differences, the similarities prevail. It fined Jeff Koons and the Centre Pompidou, which had exhibited the sculpture in a retrospective in 2014, to the tune of €190,000 — much more than the €50,000 the court had demanded in a 2018 decision. The court also said Fait d'hiver may no longer be exhibited or reproduced.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Jeff Koons' work Jeff Koons has a knack for combining art and commerce. The American artist is taken seriously as a contemporary artist, and his works fetch top prices at international art auctions. The artist, renowned for its crowd-pleasing exhibitions, was the subject of a retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum in the Spanish city of Bilbao in 2015.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Grand scale The oversize sculpture of a dog stood guard in front of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao once before, in the 1990s. The 12 meter-high "Puppy" is carpeted with flowering plants - and, back then, was a huge hit with tourists. Jeff Koons created the imposing figure as a surprise coup for the 1992 Documenta exhibition - to which he had not been invited.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Hot air Over time, Koons' works grew in proportion and became ever more spectacular. Prices skyrocketed too. Collectors include Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk and French billionaire entrepreneur Francois Pinault, who holds a majority share in Christie's auction house. Koons' "Balloon Dog" sold at a 2013 auction there for a record $58.4 million.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Mundane icons Critics argue whether everything Jeff Koons' production lines create should be taken seriously as art. "Ushering in Banality" is what the artist once wryly called one his works. Koons says he always wants to reach a mass audience. He certainly is successful at that: in China, his trendy sculptures are among the most-copied works of art.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Copy & Paste In his early years at the Baltimore Institute of Art and the Chicago Art Academy, Koons was a diligent student of art history. His artworks are richly embellished with quotes from famous works from antiquity to modern times. He also likes to copy photos and use that in his sculptures - and has been sued more than once for copyright infringement.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Communicating ideas Born on January 1, 1955, Koons sold his first painting at age 11. His father was an interior designer and owned a furniture store. As a young boy Koons became intimately acquainted with plastic decoration and backdrops there. As he told one interviewer, his later motifs are often rooted in his childhood. After completing art studies, he worked at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao The Koons brand Everything Koons publishes as art is factory-made - in cool, impersonal perfection. He employs 128 people in his studio, which looks like a factory hall. 64 people work in the painting department and 44 make sculptures, all according to his specifications. His name is the brand and sometimes more important than the products he brings to the market - including these basketballs floating in water.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Model porn queen For his 1990 series "Made in Heaven," Koons used the Hungarian-Italian porn star Cicciolina (Ilona Staller) as a model and had a passionate affair with her. Their marriage made worldwide headlines in 1991. Pornographic scenes, plump silicone breasts and kitschy imagery were now part of Koons' standard repertoire.

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Art and advertizing Jeff Koons trained his sales ability early on and, as an artist, has employed it with great success. "It is, above all, about communication. And art is communication" - a credo with which he mercilessly exploits the popularity of the people he portrays in his works, including Michael Jackson. Koons also designed the album cover for Lady Gaga's 2013 album "Artpop."

Kitsch as an art form - Jeff Koons in Bilbao Heart of the matter Koons has regularly drawn criticism for the perceived banality of his subjects, which act like set pieces from advertisements. But museum visitors admire the radiance of works such as his "Hanging Heart," displayed in the 2008 Berlin exhibition "The Cult of the Artist." Author: Heike Mund / db



Ideas are free

"The works were compared on a purely external basis," said Eva-Maria Bauer, a researcher at the Center for Applied Legal Studies in Karlsruhe. However, the significant differences that also exist on a purely external basis were not taken into account, she told DW, expressing surprise at the ruling. Bauer wrote her doctoral thesis on copyright issues in the appropriation of images. The basic rule in copyright law is: Ideas are free, forms can be protected by copyright.

From a legal point of view, whether it is a photograph or a sculpture matters, as do the colors and whether elements were added — all true in the case of Koons' Fait d'hiver.

The real problem, however, lies elsewhere, she said. "For an art form that is characterized by the fact that it aims to analyze art and perception processes, I really don't think it makes sense to define it on the basis of external differences," Bauer argued.

What about memes?

The high-profile ruling against Koons highlights the basic question inherent in appropriation art: What is actually considered to be art, and why? After all, the concept behind appropriation art was precisely to break up the traditional understanding of art. And it is precisely this understanding that is reflected in the legislation, which focuses on design.

'Rabbit' sold for a record sum in 2019

The question is not only relevant for artists. "The adoption of images has almost become a means of communication today," argues Bauer, adding that people initially find these processes in art, but today almost everyone uses them in memes and gifs. If you create a meme, you appropriate and alter visual material that also exists under copyright law. Laws and everyday practices are contradictory in this respect, Bauer concludes.

Not every meme is automatically art. But copyright law must look more closely at how to deal with the appropriation of images. In terms of art, this means the legal system would have to abandon outdated notions of art to find a more suitable manner to handle art movements like pop art.