Jazz Live: Shake Stew

Shake Stew from Austria and bandleader Lukas Kranzelbinder have been making waves on the international jazz scene. Their sound is big and mesmerizing, and the musicians radiate so much energy that listeners can't help but be caught up in it. For more, just listen – and go with the flow of Shake Stew.

This performance on May 19, 2019 in the Pantheon Cabaret Hall in the Bonn Opera was recorded live by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) for Jazz Live!