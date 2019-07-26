Jazz Live: Of Cabbages And Kings

Shakespeare couldn't have dreamed that one day his poetry would be sung at the Jazzfest Bonn. The four women vocalists who call themselves Of Cabbages And Kings convey lyrical melodies, cover songs and compositions of their own in fresh melodic lines and with atmospheric nuances. The band name comes from a poem in Alice in Wonderland. And like the author Lewis Carroll, these singers love fantasy, invention and surprises.

This performance on May 23, 2019 in the Volksbank House in Bonn was recorded live by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) for Jazz Live.