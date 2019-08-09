 Jazz live: Manu Katché | Music | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Audio on Demand

Jazz live: Manu Katché

Back in the 1980s, Manu Katché rocked with superstars like Peter Gabriel, Al Di Meola and Sting. At the Jazzfest Bonn, the famous French percussionist is joined by the electronic power quartet called The Scope.

Listen to audio 67:15

Jazz live: Manu Katché

When Manu Katché sits on the drums, he has only one credo. "It's all about melody and lyrical moments, power drumming is not my thing." His sympathetic sense of groove and rhythm is also demonstrated by the Frenchman with his band The Scope, founded in 2017. Jazz at its best!

 DW is a media partner of the Jazzfest Bonn and presents concerts in the podcast series "Jazz Live!" Manu Katché appeared on May 24, 2019 at the Bonn Opera House and was recorded live by DW.

DW recommends

Jazz Live: Eric Schaefer

A German jazz musician joins up with Japanese musicians and calls the project "Kyoto mon amour." The enchanting musical story was recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn, and you can hear it here. (26.07.2019)  

Jazz Live: Lucia Cadotsch

In "Speak Low," Swiss jazzer Lucia Cadotsch and her band members from Sweden render jazz classics in an unusual, scaled-back sound. Hear for yourself: We recorded them at the Jazzfest Bonn. (12.07.2019)  

Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband

In this podcast series, we take you to the Jazzfest Bonn — this time for the intoxicating beats of the 20-member "Jazzrausch Bigband," the world's only resident big band in a techno club. (05.07.2019)  

Jazz Live: Of Cabbages And Kings

Sensitive and skilled, the magic of the human voice in the vocal quartet Of Cabbages and Kings — recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn. (02.08.2019)  

Jazz Live: Shake Stew

Where do these fabulous musicians come from? Miles Davis' grandchildren? The sound of this Viennese group is addictive. Turn up the volume and join the fun – like visitors at the Jazzfest Bonn did. (19.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jazz live: Manu Katché  