When Manu Katché sits on the drums, he has only one credo. "It's all about melody and lyrical moments, power drumming is not my thing." His sympathetic sense of groove and rhythm is also demonstrated by the Frenchman with his band The Scope, founded in 2017. Jazz at its best!

DW is a media partner of the Jazzfest Bonn and presents concerts in the podcast series "Jazz Live!" Manu Katché appeared on May 24, 2019 at the Bonn Opera House and was recorded live by DW.