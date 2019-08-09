Back in the 1980s, Manu Katché rocked with superstars like Peter Gabriel, Al Di Meola and Sting. At the Jazzfest Bonn, the famous French percussionist is joined by the electronic power quartet called The Scope.
When Manu Katché sits on the drums, he has only one credo. "It's all about melody and lyrical moments, power drumming is not my thing." His sympathetic sense of groove and rhythm is also demonstrated by the Frenchman with his band The Scope, founded in 2017. Jazz at its best!
DW is a media partner of the Jazzfest Bonn and presents concerts in the podcast series "Jazz Live!" Manu Katché appeared on May 24, 2019 at the Bonn Opera House and was recorded live by DW.
