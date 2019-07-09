 Jazz Live: Lucia Cadotsch | Music | DW | 12.07.2019

Audio on Demand

Jazz Live: Lucia Cadotsch

In "Speak Low," Swiss jazzer Lucia Cadotsch and her band members from Sweden render jazz classics in an unusual, scaled-back sound. Hear for yourself: We recorded them at the Jazzfest Bonn.

Listen to audio 62:55

Jazzfest 2019: Lucia Cadotsch

Classics by Kurt Weill, Billy Holiday and Henry Mancini, given a makeover with solo voice, bass and saxophone: that's the recipe followed by Lucia Cadotsch and her co-musicians Petter Eldh on bass and Otis Sandsjö on the tenor sax. It's all about reduction, or as they call it, "retro futurism." Their album is fittingly titled "Speak Low:" Jazz at its finest!

The performance on May 22, 2019 in Bonn's "Brotfabrik" concert Hall Opera was recorded live by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) for Jazz Live! 

