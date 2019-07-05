 Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband | Music | DW | 05.07.2019

Music

Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband

In this podcast series, we take you to the Jazzfest Bonn — this time for the intoxicating beats of the 20-member "Jazzrausch Bigband," the world's only resident big band in a techno club.

Listen to audio 84:51

Jazzfest 2019: Jazzrausch Bigband

"Bonn has a huge techno club. And the unusual thing is: It has rows of seats!" That’s how band leader Roman Sladek prepared the audience in the Bonn Opera for a very unusual performance at the Jazzfest Bonn. The "Jazzrausch Bigband" combines the beat, the relentless repetitions and the high decibels of club music with that most essential element of jazz: improvisation. "Jazzrausch" means "jazz intoxication," and you’ll hear why in this live recording. If you can, dance along!

The "Jazzrausch Bigband" performance on May 24, 2019 in the Bonn Opera was recorded live by DW  for Jazz Live! 

