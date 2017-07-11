Japan's 'yami kawaii' culture breaks down mental health barriers

To the outside observer, the "yami kawaii" subculture of Japanese fashion can be unsettling, disturbing. It brings together the cute pinks and pastels of more mainstream "kawaii culture," but then melds that with some altogether more disquieting images – black T-shirts with depictions of cleavers, knives or the message "I want to die," and necklaces with fake syringes filled with blood.

To a follower of this sub-genre of fashion, however, that is all on the surface. The meaning goes deeper than the outward image and actually serves to reassure others who dress similarly that they understand what they are going through, that they sympathize with their depression and that they may also be having suicidal thoughts.

"Yami kawaii" – "yami" means both sick and dark – first emerged as a cultural phenomenon in 2015, but it is attracting renewed attention as the suicide rate among young Japanese women climbs after years of decline.

Read more: Coronavirus crisis changing Japan's work culture

Rising suicide rate

According to the National Police Agency, there were 1,854 suicides across the country in August, up 16% from the same month one year ago. The number of female suicides, however, was up more than 40%.

Watch video 12:06 Share Are lockdowns damaging our mental health? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3hb34 COVID-19 Special: Are lockdowns damaging our mental health?

As the world marks the Mental Health Day on October 10, experts say rising rates of mental health problems and suicide in Japan can be directly attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and disruptions to people's lives. Many Japanese are concerned about losing their jobs or having their income reduced. Others are reporting stress at not being able to see friends or family members, or not having a holiday this summer. And, eight months after the first cases were reported in Japan, many people are becoming increasingly pessimistic about their immediate futures.

Read more: South Korea's soaring suicide, self-harm rates pinned on pandemic

But because mental health and suicide are still largely considered taboo subjects in Japanese culture, "yami kawaii" fashion is the perfect way for people struggling with those sentiments to express themselves.

"For the people who are into 'yami kawaii' fashion, it is a way of making light of their depression and how they feel inside," said Misha Janette, a Tokyo-based fashion critic and blogger. "It's almost cosplay, the way that they dress and look, to make fun of their mental illnesses. And because they are in that community, they can make that statement to other people in the same situation," he told DW.

Kyle Cleveland, a professor of Japanese culture at the Tokyo campus of Temple University, points out that youth culture is "constantly evolving because the people involved exhaust the idiom and become bored with that form, so they seek new ways to offend people."

Read more: Coronavirus triggers mental health crisis in India

Watch video 00:57 Share A Whirlwind Tour of Japan Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39pIE A Whirlwind Tour of Japan

Communicating through fashion

Young followers of fashion are using "yami kawaii" to "say something meaningful about their society, whether that is mental health issues or people who are socially isolated," Cleveland told DW.

"It's performative to identify or make a point about an issue, although in this case it is not politically coherent and is only likely to attract limited attention."

"Yami kawaii" can be traced back to a manga series by author Ezaki Bisuko featuring a girl named Menhera-chan. Bisuko's parents divorced when he was a child – a trauma that, combined with bullying, caused him to develop a mental illness.

Unsurprisingly, given the author's struggles, his protagonist wears a cute pink school uniform and has pigtails, but teams up with two like-minded friends in a group called the Wrist Cut Warriors. The manga subsequently spawned similar tales of woe and accompanying fashion brands, such as Amilige, Jamie Ank and Listen Flavor.

Read more: Japan's social influencers find ways to get around coronavirus crisis

Bill Cleary, clinical director of the TELL Lifeline counselling service, says that while the concept is "rather dark and morbid," the fashion trend is also likely to be helpful to some people who have no other way of communicating their feelings.

"Plenty of people have problems expressing how they feel," he said. "For some, it is shame, for others it is isolation or fear or some expression of depression, morbidity or fear of death," Cleary told DW.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Read all about it More than 500,000 people from all over the world come to Comiket for the opportunity to purchase Japanese comics, called manga.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Comics as far as the eye can see There are 10 areas similar in size filled with dealers looking to sell their wares. It sometimes gets so crowded on the floor that it is impossible to move.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to A declaration of independence Comiket started as a way for small publishers to get noticed, and remains that way. The vast majority of the people selling items at Comiket are independent from major publishers.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Hidden gems If manga is not your thing, there are plenty of other items available at Comiket, including video games and music. Or perhaps a catalogue of former East German military uniforms strikes your fancy?

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Early bird gets the…manga Some artists sell very rare items that sell out quickly. This artist sold all of his merchandise barely one hour after Comiket opened for the day.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Big names come to play, too Comiket also draws large manga and anime developers, such as ANIPLEX, to show what they have been coming up with.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Cosplay Another component of Comiket is the thousands of attendees dressed up as their favorite characters who walk among the crowd. The characters can come from manga, real life, or their own creations.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Respect for the character Comiket draws the best cosplayers from around Japan. They can spend months working on every small detail to make certain their costume is just right.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Comiket everyday The Akihabara district in Tokyo is the top place to purchase manga and collectibles. The district is clogged with arcades, taking over entire buildings.

Japan's Comiket - a place all the nerds come to Growing acceptance Though manga and anime have long been considered as something for the nerds, they are becoming more popular, as this advertisement for a girls' baseball anime series (left) in the Shinagawa business district in Tokyo demonstrates. Author: Kai Dambach (Tokyo)



Safe and playful

"But if it can be pulled out of that and placed into this context, then it can be seen as safe and almost playful," he added. "It also permits the creation of a community in which people can talk and share their experiences, all of which are beneficial components."

Read more: Hana Kimura: Suicide of Japanese wrestler blamed on online bullying

Many of the young people – and particularly young women – who seek counselling at TELL Lifeline are struggling with body image issues, self-harm and suicidal feelings, Cleary said, so anything that can help an individual "make sense" of their feelings and to externalize those emotions through fashion, jewelry or make-up choices is a positive thing as it helps them not to feel ashamed of themselves.

"If the community can be encouraged – and it can be safe so that it does not take a darker turn – then I think there can be clear benefits to a fashion that expresses feelings that would otherwise remain inside a person."

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/