Japan's new emperor welcomes Trump to Imperial Palace

Donald Trump said on Monday that it was "a great honor and a great thing" to meet Japan's new emperor.

Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1, who became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in 202 years.

Trump — who is in Japan with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for a four-day state visit — is the first world leader to meet Naruhito since his enthronement.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Departing words Emperor Akihito officially abdicated the throne during a ceremony in his final address to the people. He thanked the Japanese people for their support and trust during his 30 year reign as symbolic head of state and wished "peace and happiness" to the nation under his son Naruhito.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Sacred ceremony Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko performed an abdication ritual in the Pine Room of the Imperial Palace. The so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan — a sword, mirror and sacred jewel — play a major role in the Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi abdication ceremony. The Imperial Regalia have been handed down to the emporor for more than 2,000 years.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Reporting to the gods Before the official ceremony, Emperor Akihito wore a traditional brown robe and black hat to report his retirement to the gods at the Shrine of Kashikodokoro.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Groomed from birth A 1945 photo shows then-Crown Prince Akihito going to school in Tokyo. The eldest of five children of Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, he was groomed to be successor to the throne. Breaking with tradition, Hirohito did not want his son to be commissioned as a military officer as the country entered a pacifist era following World War II.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Peacemaker Akihito ascended to the throne in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. Here, he is seen pledging to observe Japan's constitution during his reign. He devoted his time to bringing the monarchy closer to the people and embraced his role as a peacemaker. Akihito was very popular, with an approval rating of 80%.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Emperor Hirohito Emperor Hirohito took the throne in 1926 at a time when Japan was a rising political, military and economic power. He was emperor during the Japanese invasion of China and World War II, but historians are divided on how much power the constitutional monarch had under ultranationalist politicians and the military. After World War II, he was stripped of power and became symbolic head of state.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Naruhito ushers in Reiwa era The 59-year-old Naruhito's reign as emperor will usher in the era of "Reiwa" — meaning "beautiful harmony." The Oxford-educated Naruhito faces the challenge of replacing his popular father and maintaining imperial traditions. He is expected to give the monarchy a cosmopolitan and open image.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Imperial Palace An aerial view shows the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. The 1.15 square kilometer (0.44 square miles) area includes the Imperial Family's residence, administrative buildings, gardens and villas. The Imperial Palace has served as the residence of successive emperors since 1868. During the 1980s property bubble, the grounds were assessed at a value greater than all the real estate in California. Author: Chase Winter



Iran tensions

Trump also expressed a desire to quell increasing tensions between the US and Iran, however the Iranians have said they are not interested in talking with Washington. Trump appeared to consider his improved ties with Tokyo as a possible way forward.

"I know that the prime minister and Japan have a very good relationship with Iran so we'll see what happens," he said during a meeting with Abe in Tokyo.

"The prime minister's already spoken to me about that and I do believe that Iran would like to talk. And if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also."

In a nod to increased fears of a military conflict in the Persian Gulf, Trump added: "We'll see what happens ... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me."

Crippling sanctions

The US recently issued new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, and has deployed 1,500 US troops and an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

Relations between the two countries have been soured by a dispute over Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the international community. Washington pulled out of the deal last year but has been unable to convince other countries to follow suit, despite threats of sanctions for continued trade with Iran. Iran recently announced it would stop implementing some of the agreement's key provisions.

Read more: Pompeo in Russia: US does not want 'war with Iran'

Trump's tariffs and who they target Solar panels and washing machines The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

Trump's tariffs and who they target China hike On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Issues with the EU In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

Trump's tariffs and who they target EU fights back The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

Trump's tariffs and who they target European automakers next? May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

Trump's tariffs and who they target India not exempt India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

Trump's tariffs and who they target North American neighbors in tariff spat Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.



Korean conflict

Abe said he has won Trump's support for a proposed meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un over the emotional issue of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by North Korean spies in the 1970s.

Trump also said that he had a good feeling that a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is located across the sea of Japan from Tokyo, will be resolved.

"I may be right, I may be wrong. But I feel that we've come a long way. There's been no rocket testing, there's been no nuclear testing." Trump also said he's not bothered by short-term missile tests North Korea conducted earlier this month.

'Japan to buy US warplanes'

Trump said on Monday that Japan "has just announced its intent to purchase 105 brand new F35 stealth aircraft... This purchase would give Japan the largest F35 fleet of any US ally." Trump had earlier expressed a desire to "do a little business" with Japan.

"We have to do a little catching up with Japan. They've been doing much more business with us. We'd like to do a little business in the reverse. We'll get the balance of trade straightened out rapidly." Trump had threatened to slap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts.

The visit is touted as a renewed sign of warm relations between Tokyo and Washington, with Trump saying their bond "has never been stronger, has never been more powerful, and has never been closer."

On his arrival on Saturday, Trump appealed for more Japanese investment in the US.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit A Mercedes for Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un traveled from Pyongyang and across China in his armored train, but then disembarked at the Vietnamese border and boarded a limo provided by the Vietnamese government. He arrived to Hanoi few hours ahead of Donald Trump, who traveled by plane.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit 'Durty Donald' and 'Kim Jong Yum' The Durty Bird restaurant in Hanoi is selling Trump- and Kim-inspired burgers. The venue's co-owner and head chef, Colin Kelly, told the Guardian the "Durty Donald" was as "extravagant" as Trump, with double-beef and double-bacon topped with strands of yellow chicken and some Russian dressing. The "Kim Jong Yum" is made of smoked pork belly, wild boar, kimchi mayonnaise and crispy fried kimchi.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit 'Rock It, Man' If a Trump or Kim burger doesn't take your fancy, perhaps a summit-inspired cocktail will. Here a bartender in Hanoi places the finishing touches on a "Rock It, Man" cocktail, inspired by Trump's tweet where he called Kim a "little rocket man" after North Korea carried out a ballistic missile test.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit Presidential hair Le Tuan Duong, the owner of the Tuan Duong Beauty Academy hair salon in Hanoi's Dong Da district, has been offering haircuts in the style of Kim and Trump. Those who choose the Kim look — the more popular of the two — get their hair molded and slicked back just like the North Korean leader, while those want a Trump hairdo have their hair dyed in the president's distinctive blond hue.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit Novelty T-shirts Other entrepreneurs are trying their luck with novelty T-shirts, a wise option for those who want a memento that will last — unlike a burger or a cocktail. There is a wide range to choose from and they can be found at lots of small road-side shops.

Vietnam welcomes the Trump-Kim summit A Trump-Kim Summit tour Young Pioneer Tours has put together a "Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit Tour." The company's media officer, Matt Kulesza, told DW the tour would follow the summit, and the company would be chatting with journalists and using their contacts to get the inside story of what’s happening at the meeting. It will also include visits to key historical sites in Vietnam. He said three people had signed up so far. Author: Louisa Wright



kw/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.