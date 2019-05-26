 Japan′s new emperor welcomes Trump to Imperial Palace | News | DW | 27.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Japan's new emperor welcomes Trump to Imperial Palace

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have welcomed their first foreign dignitary to the Imperial Palace. US President Donald Trump will attend a state banquet ahead of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo (Reuters/J. Ernst)

Donald Trump said on Monday that it was "a great honor and a great thing" to meet Japan's new emperor.

 Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1, who became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in 202 years. 

Read more:  Japan's new emperor: Who is Naruhito?

Trump — who is in Japan with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for a four-day state visit — is the first world leader to meet Naruhito since his enthronement. 

Iran tensions

Trump also expressed a desire to quell increasing tensions between the US and Iran, however the Iranians have said they are not interested in talking with Washington. Trump appeared to consider his improved ties with Tokyo as a possible way forward.  

"I know that the prime minister and Japan have a very good relationship with Iran so we'll see what happens," he said during a meeting with Abe in Tokyo.

"The prime minister's already spoken to me about that and I do believe that Iran would like to talk. And if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also."

In a nod to increased fears of a military conflict in the Persian Gulf, Trump added: "We'll see what happens ... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me."

Korean conflict

Trump said that he had a good feeling that a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is located across the sea of Japan, will be resolved.  

"I may be right, I may be wrong. But I feel that we've come a long way. There's been no rocket testing, there's been no nuclear testing," he said.

Trade progress

Official talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to focus on trade, Iran and North Korea. Trump earlier expressed a desire to "do a little business" with Japan.

"We have to do a little catching up with Japan. They've been doing much more business with us. We'd like to do a little business in the reverse. We'll get the balance of trade straightened out rapidly," said Trump, who has threatened to slap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts.

Trump said on Sunday that "great progress" had been made in trade talks with Japan.

The visit is touted as a renewed sign of warm relations between Tokyo and Washington, with Trump saying their bond "has never been stronger, has never been more powerful, and has never been closer."

On his arrival on Saturday, Trump appealed for more Japanese investment in the US.

Crippling sanctions

The US recently issued new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, and has deployed 1,500 US troops and an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.

Relations between the two countries have been soured by a dispute over Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the international community. Washington pulled out of the deal last year but has been unable to convince other countries to follow suit, despite threats of sanctions for continued trade with Iran. Iran recently announced it would stop implementing some of the agreement's key provisions. 

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


kw/msh (AP, dpa)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump calls for more Japanese investment in US

At the start of a four-day visit, US President Trump has called on Japanese business leaders to boost investment in the US. Trump is hoping to secure a trade deal to curb what he described as Japan's "substantial edge." (25.05.2019)  

Naruhito pledges to 'always think of the people' while taking Japan's throne

Japan celebrated their new emperor as symbols of power officially passed to Naruhito after his father's three-decade rule. In his speech, Naruhito pledged to "think of the people" and serve as a symbol of their unity. (01.05.2019)  

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)  

US deploys carrier group in 'message' to Iran

The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)  

Iran, EU aiming to keep the nuclear deal alive

Brussels and Tehran want to ensure the nuclear deal's survival, despite Washington's withdrawal. What will delegates be discussing at their meeting with Iran's foreign minister? DW's Bernd Riegert reports. (15.05.2018)  

Japan's new emperor: Who is Naruhito?

Japan's newly crowned emperor, Naruhito, has said he wants to continue the work of his father in bringing the monarchy closer to the people. But he faces personal and public challenges. Martin Fritz reports. (01.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Related content

Japan Trump und Shinzo Abe beim Golf spielen

In Japan, Trump says he's unfazed by North Korea missile launches 26.05.2019

Ahead of a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump has dismissed recent missile tests in nearby North Korea. He later joined Abe for a round of golf outside Tokyo.

Japan Tokio | Besuch von US-Präsident Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for more Japanese investment in US 25.05.2019

At the start of a four-day visit, US President Trump has called on Japanese business leaders to boost investment in the US. Trump is hoping to secure a trade deal to curb what he described as Japan's "substantial edge."

US President Donald Trump visits Japan 26.05.2019

Donald Trump says he wants to strike a deal with Japan to address what he sees as a trade imbalance between the two countries. Trump is seeking a new trade deal with Japan to remedy what he sees as a trade imbalance.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  