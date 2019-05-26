Japan's new emperor welcomes Trump to Imperial Palace

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have welcomed their first foreign dignitary to the Imperial Palace. US President Donald Trump will attend a state banquet ahead of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Donald Trump said on Monday that it was "a great honor and a great thing" to meet Japan's new emperor.
Naruhito succeeded his father Akihito on May 1, who became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in 202 years.
Read more: Japan's new emperor: Who is Naruhito?
Trump — who is in Japan with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for a four-day state visit — is the first world leader to meet Naruhito since his enthronement.
Iran tensions
Trump also expressed a desire to quell increasing tensions between the US and Iran, however the Iranians have said they are not interested in talking with Washington. Trump appeared to consider his improved ties with Tokyo as a possible way forward.
"I know that the prime minister and Japan have a very good relationship with Iran so we'll see what happens," he said during a meeting with Abe in Tokyo.
"The prime minister's already spoken to me about that and I do believe that Iran would like to talk. And if they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk also."
In a nod to increased fears of a military conflict in the Persian Gulf, Trump added: "We'll see what happens ... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me."
Crippling sanctions
The US recently issued new sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports, and has deployed 1,500 US troops and an aircraft carrier strike group to the region.
Relations between the two countries have been soured by a dispute over Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the international community. Washington pulled out of the deal last year but has been unable to convince other countries to follow suit, despite threats of sanctions for continued trade with Iran. Iran recently announced it would stop implementing some of the agreement's key provisions.
Korean conflict
Abe said he has won Trump's support for a proposed meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un over the emotional issue of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by North Korean spies in the 1970s.
Trump also said that he had a good feeling that a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is located across the sea of Japan, will be resolved.
"I may be right, I may be wrong. But I feel that we've come a long way. There's been no rocket testing, there's been no nuclear testing," he said.
Trump said that he had a good feeling that a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is located across the sea of Japan from Tokyo, will be resolved.
"I may be right, I may be wrong. But I feel that we've come a long way. There's been no rocket testing, there's been no nuclear testing," he said.
Trade progress
Official talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to focus on trade, Iran and North Korea. Trump earlier expressed a desire to "do a little business" with Japan.
"We have to do a little catching up with Japan. They've been doing much more business with us. We'd like to do a little business in the reverse. We'll get the balance of trade straightened out rapidly," said Trump, who has threatened to slap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts.
Trump said on Sunday that "great progress" had been made in trade talks with Japan.
The visit is touted as a renewed sign of warm relations between Tokyo and Washington, with Trump saying their bond "has never been stronger, has never been more powerful, and has never been closer."
On his arrival on Saturday, Trump appealed for more Japanese investment in the US.
kw/msh (AP, dpa)
Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
At the start of a four-day visit, US President Trump has called on Japanese business leaders to boost investment in the US. Trump is hoping to secure a trade deal to curb what he described as Japan's "substantial edge." (25.05.2019)
Japan celebrated their new emperor as symbols of power officially passed to Naruhito after his father's three-decade rule. In his speech, Naruhito pledged to "think of the people" and serve as a symbol of their unity. (01.05.2019)
Families of Japanese held captive for decades in North Korea have little hope that dialogue between Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang will result in their loved ones being released. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo. (19.04.2018)
The Iran nuclear deal was a historic diplomatic achievement to prevent Tehran's pathway to a bomb. Here's our brief breakdown of what you need to know about the deal. (06.10.2017)
The White House said that sending its aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East was 'clear and unmistakable' message to Tehran that the US was prepared to defend its interests. (06.05.2019)
Brussels and Tehran want to ensure the nuclear deal's survival, despite Washington's withdrawal. What will delegates be discussing at their meeting with Iran's foreign minister? DW's Bernd Riegert reports. (15.05.2018)