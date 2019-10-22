 Japan′s Naruhito declares himself emperor | News | DW | 22.10.2019

News

Japan's Naruhito declares himself emperor

The reign of Japan's 126th emperor, Naruhito, has begun following a series of ancient ceremonies at the Imperial Palace. He succeeded his father, who became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

Enthronement of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne following a series of ritual ceremonies attended by foreign dignitaries from more than 180 countries.

Naruhito declared his enthronement wearing a ceremonial outfit featuring a draped copper outer robe — a color worn only by the emperor.

"I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people," he said to the crowd. "I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people's wisdom and ceaseless efforts."

After he finished speaking, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led three "banzai" ("long live the emperor") cheers for the emperor, completing the process.

  • Japan's new emperor Naruhito appears at his enthronement ceremony at the imperial palace.

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A son takes over

    Japan's new emperor Naruhito appears at his enthronement ceremony at the imperial palace. Naruhito succeeded his father, Akihito, who on May 1 became the first emperor to abdicate in over two centuries.

  • Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at the ceremony site

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    The royal family

    Japan's crown prince and princess, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, the emperor's younger brother and his wife, arrive for the ceremony.

  • Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the Imperial Palace

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A red carpet affair

    Dignitaries from all over the globe were in attendance, including Britain's Prince Charles, seen here arriving, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

  • The ceremony to proclaim the emperor's enthronement to the world

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    Royal proclamation

    Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako proclaim the enthronement to the world in a ceremony called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi at the Imperial Palace.

  • Japan's Empress Masako

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    A new empress

    Japan's Empress Masako appears at the enthronement ceremony, where the new emperor's enthronement is "reported" to his ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds.

  • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts banzai

    The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures

    Head of government meets head of state

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "banzai" or "long live the emperor" three times, completing the enthronement process.


Naruhito, Japan's 126th emperor, acceded to the throne following the abdication of his father, Akihito, on May 1. But the transition was not complete without the Sokui no Rei, a brief ceremony during which Naruhito officially proclaimed his status as emperor to the world.

In attendance are dignitaries from more than 170 countries and international organizations, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Britain's Prince Charles and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Local media also reported Tuesday that Japan's government has pardoned around 550,000 people convicted of petty crimes, as is custom at the time of a new enthronement. Many have criticized the tradition, which absolves small cases like traffic violations, for being undemocratic.  

Watch video 03:08

Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates

Smaller ceremony

Festivities were scaled back following Typhoon Hagibis, which devastated parts of Japan just over a week ago and killed more than 80 people.

With search and rescue operations ongoing, the government postponed a parade that had been intended to introduce the 59-year-old Naruhito and his wife, Masako, to the Japanese public. The parade has been rescheduled to November 10.

The new emperor began Tuesday's ceremonies by "reporting" his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds.

Before Naruhito arrived to the palace in Tokyo, small groups of people waited in the pouring rain at the palace gate, waving Japanese flags and cheering at the smiling emperor as he arrived by car.

  • Japan Kaiser Akihito dankt ab (Reuters/Japan Pool)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Departing words

    Emperor Akihito officially abdicated the throne during a ceremony in his final address to the people. He thanked the Japanese people for their support and trust during his 30 year reign as symbolic head of state and wished "peace and happiness" to the nation under his son Naruhito.

  • Japan Kaiser Akihito dankt ab (Reuters/Japan Pool)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Sacred ceremony

    Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko performed an abdication ritual in the Pine Room of the Imperial Palace. The so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan — a sword, mirror and sacred jewel — play a major role in the Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi abdication ceremony. The Imperial Regalia have been handed down to the emporor for more than 2,000 years.

  • Akihito (Reuters/Japan Pool)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Reporting to the gods

    Before the official ceremony, Emperor Akihito wore a traditional brown robe and black hat to report his retirement to the gods at the Shrine of Kashikodokoro.

  • Japan - Kronprinz Akihito besucht Gakushuin Schule in Tokyo (Reuters/Kyodo)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Groomed from birth

    A 1945 photo shows then-Crown Prince Akihito going to school in Tokyo. The eldest of five children of Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, he was groomed to be successor to the throne. Breaking with tradition, Hirohito did not want his son to be commissioned as a military officer as the country entered a pacifist era following World War II.

  • Japan - Kaiser Akihito (Reuters/Imperial Household Agency of Japan)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Peacemaker

    Akihito ascended to the throne in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. Here, he is seen pledging to observe Japan's constitution during his reign. He devoted his time to bringing the monarchy closer to the people and embraced his role as a peacemaker. Akihito was very popular, with an approval rating of 80%.

  • Kaiser Hirohito von Japan (picture-alliance/dpa/Pan-Asia)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Emperor Hirohito

    Emperor Hirohito took the throne in 1926 at a time when Japan was a rising political, military and economic power. He was emperor during the Japanese invasion of China and World War II, but historians are divided on how much power the constitutional monarch had under ultranationalist politicians and the military. After World War II, he was stripped of power and became symbolic head of state.

  • Japan Kaiser Akihito dankt ab (Reuters/Kyodo)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Naruhito ushers in Reiwa era

    The 59-year-old Naruhito's reign as emperor will usher in the era of "Reiwa" — meaning "beautiful harmony." The Oxford-educated Naruhito faces the challenge of replacing his popular father and maintaining imperial traditions. He is expected to give the monarchy a cosmopolitan and open image.

  • Japan Kaiser Akihito dankt ab (Getty Images/AFP/Japan Pool via Jiji Press)

    Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan

    Imperial Palace

    An aerial view shows the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. The 1.15 square kilometer (0.44 square miles) area includes the Imperial Family's residence, administrative buildings, gardens and villas. The Imperial Palace has served as the residence of successive emperors since 1868. During the 1980s property bubble, the grounds were assessed at a value greater than all the real estate in California.

    Author: Chase Winter


Related content

Thronbesteigung Kaiser Naruhito in Tokyo Japan

The enthronement of Japan's new emperor Naruhito — in pictures 22.10.2019

A series of centuries-old ceremonies at the Imperial Palace have heralded the reign of Japan's 126th emperor, Naruhito.

Japan Nagano | Notunterkunft nach Taifun Hagibis

Japan cleans up after deadly typhoon Hagibis 15.10.2019

Days after the powerful typhoon Hagibis, the death toll has risen and many are still without homes or power. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government was considering an additional fund to support relief efforts.

Japan Taifun Hagibis

Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan 13.10.2019

Hagibis has slammed into Japan, killing at least 30 people and triggering landslides and floods. Several people have been reported missing, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

