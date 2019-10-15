Japan's Naruhito declares himself emperor

Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, has completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne following a series of ritual ceremonies attended by foreign dignitaries from more than 180 countries.

Naruhito declared his enthronement wearing a ceremonial outfit featuring a draped copper outer robe — a color worn only by the emperor.

"I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people," he said to the crowd. "I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people's wisdom and ceaseless efforts."

After he finished speaking, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led three "banzai" ("long live the emperor") cheers for the emperor, completing the process.

Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrive at the ceremony site

Naruhito, Japan's 126th emperor, acceded to the throne following the abdication of his father, Akihito, on May 1. But the transition was not complete without the Sokui no Rei, a brief ceremony during which Naruhito officially proclaimed his status as emperor to the world.

In attendance are dignitaries from more than 170 countries and international organizations, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Britain's Prince Charles and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Local media also reported Tuesday that Japan's government has pardoned around 550,000 people convicted of petty crimes, as is custom at the time of a new enthronement. Many have criticized the tradition, which absolves small cases like traffic violations, for being undemocratic.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Departing words Emperor Akihito officially abdicated the throne during a ceremony in his final address to the people. He thanked the Japanese people for their support and trust during his 30 year reign as symbolic head of state and wished "peace and happiness" to the nation under his son Naruhito.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Sacred ceremony Emperor Akihito and his wife Empress Michiko performed an abdication ritual in the Pine Room of the Imperial Palace. The so-called Three Sacred Treasures of Japan — a sword, mirror and sacred jewel — play a major role in the Taiirei-Seiden-no-gi abdication ceremony. The Imperial Regalia have been handed down to the emporor for more than 2,000 years.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Reporting to the gods Before the official ceremony, Emperor Akihito wore a traditional brown robe and black hat to report his retirement to the gods at the Shrine of Kashikodokoro.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Groomed from birth A 1945 photo shows then-Crown Prince Akihito going to school in Tokyo. The eldest of five children of Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, he was groomed to be successor to the throne. Breaking with tradition, Hirohito did not want his son to be commissioned as a military officer as the country entered a pacifist era following World War II.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Peacemaker Akihito ascended to the throne in 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. Here, he is seen pledging to observe Japan's constitution during his reign. He devoted his time to bringing the monarchy closer to the people and embraced his role as a peacemaker. Akihito was very popular, with an approval rating of 80%.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Emperor Hirohito Emperor Hirohito took the throne in 1926 at a time when Japan was a rising political, military and economic power. He was emperor during the Japanese invasion of China and World War II, but historians are divided on how much power the constitutional monarch had under ultranationalist politicians and the military. After World War II, he was stripped of power and became symbolic head of state.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Naruhito ushers in Reiwa era The 59-year-old Naruhito's reign as emperor will usher in the era of "Reiwa" — meaning "beautiful harmony." The Oxford-educated Naruhito faces the challenge of replacing his popular father and maintaining imperial traditions. He is expected to give the monarchy a cosmopolitan and open image.

Emperor Akihito abdicates in Japan Imperial Palace An aerial view shows the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo. The 1.15 square kilometer (0.44 square miles) area includes the Imperial Family's residence, administrative buildings, gardens and villas. The Imperial Palace has served as the residence of successive emperors since 1868. During the 1980s property bubble, the grounds were assessed at a value greater than all the real estate in California. Author: Chase Winter



Smaller ceremony

Festivities were scaled back following Typhoon Hagibis, which devastated parts of Japan just over a week ago and killed more than 80 people.

With search and rescue operations ongoing, the government postponed a parade that had been intended to introduce the 59-year-old Naruhito and his wife, Masako, to the Japanese public. The parade has been rescheduled to November 10.

The new emperor began Tuesday's ceremonies by "reporting" his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds.

Before Naruhito arrived to the palace in Tokyo, small groups of people waited in the pouring rain at the palace gate, waving Japanese flags and cheering at the smiling emperor as he arrived by car.

Watch video 03:08 Share Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3HhYH Japan's Emperor Akihito abdicates

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.