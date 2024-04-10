Japan's Kishida discusses military ties during US visit

US President Joe Biden has welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. They are expected to discuss increasing strategic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific amid China's growing military clout.

Biden rolled out the red carpet for Kishida, and, welcoming the Japanese leader, said, "the partnership between us is unbreakable."

The two leaders are expected to discuss plans to restructure the US military presence in Japan in the face of perceived threats in the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China and North Korea.

According to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the leaders are expected to "announce measures to enhance security cooperation, to enable greater coordination and integration of our forces."

They are expected to hold a press conference later on Wednesday, which will then be followed by a formal state dinner and a performance by musician Paul Simon. Media reports say they could agree to the biggest upgrade in US-Japan command and control structures in decades.

What is on the agenda?

Kishida is traveling with his wife, Yuko, and was welcomed by the US president and First Lady Jill Biden.

"Our nations are partners in a world where we choose creation over destruction, peace over bloodshed, and democracy over autocracy," Jill Biden told reporters during a preview of Wednesday's state dinner.

The summit officially begins on Wednesday with a welcome including military bands, which will be followed by a meeting between Biden and Kishida. The two will then hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden.

On Thursday, Biden will host a summit between Japan, the US and the Philippines, which will be attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

Kishida will also address the US Congress, the second Japanese leader to do so after the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

This will be followed by a gala dinner hosted by the Bidens.

Kishida's last visit to the US was in August last year, when he was also joined by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Last month, Biden announced he opposes the planned sale of the US Steel to Nippon Steel of Japan, raising fears this could cause a potential rift between him and Kishida.

