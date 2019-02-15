Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2: Mission to explore universe's origins

The big moment has come for Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2. On February 22, the "Falcon 2" is supposed to touch down on asteroid Ryugu.

"The landing point is decided and how we're going to land is confirmed, so we want to do our best to achieve this without making mistakes," Yuichi Tsuda, project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), told reporters.

It'll be far from the first time that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is examining this space rock. Hayabusa 2 had blasted off in December 2014 on a 3.2 billion-kilometer journey (equivalent to roughly 80,000 trips around the Earth's circumference) to Ryugu, whis named after a mythical Japanese under-water castle. The probe carried several landers that touched down on the asteroid in 2018 and collected information.

Among them: the "Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout" (MASCOT) landing vehicle, built by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the French space agency CNES, that took images, investigated minerals, gauged surface temperatures and measured magnetic fields on the asteroid.

Samples from outer space

But now it's time for Hayabusa 2 itself to land on the asteroid. The probe is roughly the size of a large fridge and equipped with solar panels, and is supposed to touch down on Ryugu several times.

Hayabusa 2's mission is to collect asteroid dust and rocks to bring back to Earth. Researchers hope the information gathered will help them understand more about the origins of our universe.

An earlier Hayabusa mission from 2003 to 2010 was unable to collect as many samples as hoped from a different space rock, but still made history by being the first mission to bring back samples from an asteroid.

If all goes well, Hayabusa 2 will return to Earth with soil and rock samples in 2020, according to JAXA.