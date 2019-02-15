 Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2: Mission to explore universe′s origins | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 15.02.2019

Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2: Mission to explore universe's origins

Hayabusa 2 is supposed to land on an asteroid and collect rocks and dust to take back home to Earth. Landing on a moving object in outer space is not an easy feat, but researchers have high hopes for the results.

Space ship Hayabusa 2 before the background of asteroid Ryugu (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Jaxa)

The big moment has come for Japanese space probe Hayabusa 2. On February 22, the "Falcon 2" is supposed to touch down on asteroid Ryugu.

"The landing point is decided and how we're going to land is confirmed, so we want to do our best to achieve this without making mistakes," Yuichi Tsuda, project manager at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), told reporters.

It'll be far from the first time that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is examining this space rock. Hayabusa 2 had blasted off in December 2014 on a 3.2 billion-kilometer journey (equivalent to roughly 80,000 trips around the Earth's circumference) to Ryugu, whis named after a mythical Japanese under-water castle. The probe carried several landers that touched down on the asteroid in 2018 and collected information.

Among them: the "Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout" (MASCOT) landing vehicle, built by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the French space agency CNES, that took images, investigated minerals, gauged surface temperatures and measured magnetic fields on the asteroid.

Samples from outer space

But now it's time for Hayabusa 2 itself to land on the asteroid. The probe is roughly the size of a large fridge and equipped with solar panels, and is supposed to touch down on Ryugu several times.

Hayabusa 2's mission is to collect asteroid dust and rocks to bring back to Earth. Researchers hope the information gathered will help them understand more about the origins of our universe.

An earlier Hayabusa mission from 2003 to 2010 was unable to collect as many samples as hoped from a different space rock, but still made history by being the first mission to bring back samples from an asteroid.

If all goes well, Hayabusa 2 will return to Earth with soil and rock samples in 2020, according to JAXA.

  • Sonde Rosetta mit Mini-Labor Philae

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    One year ago: Rosetta, Philae together in pursuit of Chury

    This twin team travelled through space together for 10 long years. In late summer 2014 spacecraft Rosetta and its lander Philae reached their target - Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. In ever smaller orbits they were circling the celestial object - until the time was ripe for the landing operation.

  • Raumfahrt ESA Weltraumsonde Rosetta Philae Landung Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko Komet

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Landing spot selected

    Rosetta's OSIRIS camera took this picture of the landing spot on September 14 from a height of 30 kilometers (19 miles). The place had to be free of rocks, hills and valleys for Philae to land safely. Also, it had to be able to get enough sun for the batteries to recharge with the small solar panels on the lander - in order to maintain radio contact to Rosetta.

  • Landeroboter Philae

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    This is how it should have been

    The original plan was that Philae lands on its three legs, fires a Harpune into the comet and fixes itself with screws into the ice and rock. The engineers from the German Aeronautics and Space Research Center (DLR) knew that this would be a tricky task. The landing was the most vulnerable part of the whole operation. Would it succeed?

  • Raumfahrt ESA Weltraumsonde Rosetta Philae Landung Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko Komet

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    The travellers part - succesfully

    The great moment came at 11:57 a.m local time in Darmstadt, Germany when European Space Agency (ESA) mission control received the signal from Rosetta. Philae had successfully departed and was on the way down to its final destination. Now the lander was all on its own.

  • Raumfahrt ESA Weltraumsonde Rosetta verlässt Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko Komet

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Saying good-bye to Philae

    Rosetta took this picture shortly after launching Philae. Now the small landing robot is slowly descending towards the comet.

  • Raumfahrt ESA Weltraumsonde Rosetta Philae 40 m vor Landung Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko Komet

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Philae looking at his future home

    Philae took this picture shortly before touchdown with its ROLIS camera - 40 meters above ground. There are rocks and gravel lying around. The big boulder in the upper corner of the picture is about five meters in diameter (15 feet).

  • Raumfahrt ESA Weltraumsonde Rosetta Philae Landung Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko Komet

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Celebrating and then sobering up

    When ESA received the signal that Philae had landed, the joy was huge. Shortly after that, mission control realized that everything was not just perfect: It became clear, that Philae was not properly standing on its three legs. Nonetheless, Philae generated a wealth of data from the comet - about its chemical composition and atmosphere - and transmitted it back to earth within the first days.

  • Komet 67P Agilkia landing

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Where is Philae?

    Once his original battery charge was used up, Philae fell silent. Then it was up to the scientists to analyze the data and make their conclusions. In the meantime, Rosetta continued circling Chury and from time to time even managed to establish short connections with Philae - and send even more data to earth.

  • Rosetta Aufnahme vom Komet Tschuri

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Age-old oxygen found

    The different instruments of Philae and Rosetta discovered all kinds of organic compounds. Most vapor was emitted during the fly-by at the closest proximity to the sun. This picture was taken in July and shows gas emissions. Swiss researchers from the University of Berne even found oxygen which from its nuclear composition indicated that it stemmed from the early times of the solar system.

  • Philae auf Komet 67P/Tschurjumow-Gerassimenko ILLUSTRATION

    Philae touchdown - one year on

    Not giving up the search

    ESA and DLR engineers are continuing their efforts to establish contact with Philae. They're hoping to find more data that is currently stored on Philae. Rosetta is now closing in on Chury again. It will then probably be easier to make radio contact. Throughout the first half of 2016 scientists are hopeful that Philae may be able to get enough sun to charge its batteries again.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


