Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign: reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign over health issues, local media said on Friday.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in governing the country, said national broadcaster NHK, without naming a source for the information. Other media have also reported on Abe's intention to step down.

The announcement was expected to be made in a news conference on Friday afternoon local time.

Speculation about Abe's possible resignation due to poor health had been brought to a head in recent days after he had two unspecified medical checks in hospital.

Abe, a right-wing conservative, came to power for a second time in 2012. Previous to that, he served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007, resigning after just one year. He also cited health reasons that time, but his resignation came after a series of scandals in his Cabinet and a huge election loss for his ruling party.

On Monday, he beat the record for the longest consecutive period in office set by his own great uncle, Eisaku Sato.

Ratings going down

Abe, however, has recently seen his popularity fall to one of the lowest levels of his tenure.

Some of the discontent arises from Abe's management of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, with many feeling that he has prioritized the economy over health and shown a lack of leadership.

The arrest of a former justice minister and his wife, also a politician, on suspicion of vote-buying has also dealt a blow to Abe's ratings.

His trademark policy of "Abenomics," which advocates bold monetary easing and fiscal spending, has also hit obstacles amid falling exports due to the US-China trade war. The pandemic has also affected the economy badly, with Japan experiencing a third straight quarter of declines.

More to follow.

tj/stb (AFP, Reuters)