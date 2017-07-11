Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's coalition wins election despite losing seats

Japan's ruling coalition will stay in power after winning an absolute majority in the country's general election Sunday, early results showed.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito won 274 seats in preliminary results revealed late on Sunday, with 40 seats still undecided.

What do the election results mean?

The LDP coalition with Komeito has surpassed the 260 seat limit to hold an absolute majority.

The LDP won 247 seats on its own, with Komeito gaining 27 seats, weakening the LDP's majority in the lower house after holding power almost continuously since the 1950s.

"The lower house election is about choosing a leadership," Kishida told NHK. "With the ruling coalition certainly keeping the majority, I believe we received a mandate from the voters."

But the Secretary General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Akira Amari, said he intends to resign after losing his seat, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

Rival station TV Asahi predicted the coalition to win 280 seats, down from its previous total of 305.

According to media reports the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) increased its share of seats from the 109 it won at the previous election.

Kishida's first public test

Sunday's vote was the first test for Kishida who took over as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago. Kishida became party leader and prime minister after Yoshihide Suga resigned after just one year into the job.

The LDP-led government has faced criticism for its mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's ruling-LDP may have trouble retaining its commanding majority

The new government will face the task of steering the world's third-largest economy, battered by the pandemic, tackling a fast-aging and dwindling population and security challenges from China and North Korea.

Kishida called the election soon after taking the top job to shore up his mandate in the 465-seat lower house. The LDP previously boasted a commanding majority of 276 seats on its own.

The 64-year-old premier did not have a political honeymoon, with his approval rating lagging at around 50%, the lowest for a new administration in two decades.

He has promised to issue a fresh stimulus package worth tens of trillions of yen to counter the impact of the pandemic.

Stability or return to revolving-door era?

A weakened majority for the LDP could mean further losses in the upper house election next summer.

While the LDP has held power almost continuously since the 1950s, only five politicians have hung on to the prime minister's office for five years or longer.

A poor showing could embolden Kishida's rivals within the party, threatening to return Japan to an era of short-lived administrations.

Public criticism of COVID-19 response

Public discontent has been growing over the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan initially lagged behind other developed nations in the vaccination drive, but it soon caught up and now more than 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

While infections have dropped sharply, some voters remain wary.

"It's hard to say the pandemic is completely snuffed out and society is stable, so we shouldn't have any big changes in coronavirus policy," said Naoki Okura, a doctor, after voting in Tokyo.

"Rather than demanding a change in government, I think we should demand continuity."

