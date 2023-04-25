Japanese moon landing spacecraft's fate unknown

Japanese firm ispace has assumed that its lunar lander failed to land on the moon, a company official said after losing contact with the spacecraft. The company plans to set up a permanent lunar colony by 2040.
The M1 is 2.3 meters (7.55 feet) tall and was moving at nearly 6,000 kilometers (62 miles) per hour, ispace Chief Technology Officer Ryo Ujiie said at a media briefing on Monday.
Before attempting to land, it was in the moon's orbit traveling at some 100 kilometers per hour (3,700 miles per hour).
The M1 was to adjust its speed and altitude to make a "soft landing" on the moon. Ujiie said that slowing down the lander's speed was like "stepping on the brakes on a running bicycle at the edge of a ski jumping hill."