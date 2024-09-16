Japanese-language show 'Shogun' breaks record at 76th Emmys

Japanese-language historical drama "Shogun" has smashed Emmy records by winning 18 trophies at the latest edition of TV's most coveted awards. The 76th Emmys also saw "Hacks," "The Bear," and "Baby Reindeer" shine.

"Shogun" — a period drama set in feudal Japan — reigned at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, bagging an epic 18 wins in a single season.

The FX show won best drama series and also won acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, who made history by becoming the first Japanese actors to win their categories.

Sanada called "Shogun" an "East meets West dream project" as he accepted his award at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"'Shogun' taught me [that] when we work together, we can make miracles," the actor said.

Shogun's 18-award streak is a record at the Emmys — the highest honors in television — for a single season of a drama.

Surprise win for 'Hacks'

"Hacks" on HBO won in the category of best comedy series, in a shock for "The Bear," which was highly expected to clinch the award after big victories earlier in the evening.

The ceremony, however, did end on a high note for "The Bear," as the FX series broke its own record for most Emmys for a comedy and took home a total of 11 honors.

The show's star Jeremy Allen White, who portrays a chef trying to turn his family's Chicago sandwich shop into a fine dining spot, won his second straight Emmy for comedy actor. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also earned the comedy supporting actor award, for the second year in a row.

'Baby Reindeer' named best limited series

Netflix's dark comedy "Baby Reindeer" won best limited series. Scottish comedian Richard Gadd claimed three trophies for writing, producing and starring in the smash hit, which is said to be inspired by his real-life experiences of stalking and sexual assault.

"Ten years ago, I was down and out. I never thought I'd be able to get my life together," Gadd said during his acceptance speech. "Here I am, just over a decade later, picking up one of the greatest writing awards in television."

Hollywood's glitterati came together to celebrate the best in television for a second time this year after the 2023 Emmys were postponed due to the US writers' and actors' strikes and were finally held in January.

US actor James Earl Jones dies at 93 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dvv/rmt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)