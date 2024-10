Terry Martin

October 11, 2024

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese anti-nuclear group Nihon Hidankyo. It represents the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 and uses their testimony to campaign for a nuclear-free world. DW spoke with Alicia Sanders-Zakre from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.