Japan: Why no one Wants to Join the Army

33 minutes ago

Japan has begun a military build-up set to cost $320 billion. The trouble is, the Self Defense Forces are struggling to attract young recruits. Few young people are interested in a career with the army.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TWvw
Thumbnail Global Us vom 10.07.2023
Image: NDR

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Thumbnail Global Us vom 10.07.2023
Image: Imago

How to tackle the growing problem of water scarcity

Water scarcity is a growing problem all over the world. Researchers have suggested towing icebergs to cities, harvesting the water vapor in the atmosphere and even just saving water by fixing leaky pipes.

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail Global Us vom 10.07.2023
Image: ZDF

USA: The mobile vasectomy clinic

With abortion now banned in a number of US states, increasing numbers of men are choosing to get a vasectomy. In Iowa, a mobile clinic provides minimally invasive, affordable vasectomies that take less than fifteen minutes.

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail Global Us vom 10.07.2023
Image: WDR

China’s elderly social media sensations

Elderly influencers are going viral on Chinese social media. Some of them are urbanites posting about fashion and lifestyle, but others simply document their life in rural areas.

 

 

 

 

Kambodscha | Ratten als Minensucher
Image: Cindy Liu/REUTERS

The giant rats that save lives

Rats tend to have a bad image. But in fact they’re super smart and useful too. For example, they can help fight wildlife smuggling, detect landmines and sniff out people trapped under rubble.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 10.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 10.07.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 10.07.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 10.07.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 11.07.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 12.07.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 13.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 14.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 14.07.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

