Japan: Why no one Wants to Join the Army
Also on Global Us:
How to tackle the growing problem of water scarcity
Water scarcity is a growing problem all over the world. Researchers have suggested towing icebergs to cities, harvesting the water vapor in the atmosphere and even just saving water by fixing leaky pipes.
USA: The mobile vasectomy clinic
With abortion now banned in a number of US states, increasing numbers of men are choosing to get a vasectomy. In Iowa, a mobile clinic provides minimally invasive, affordable vasectomies that take less than fifteen minutes.
China’s elderly social media sensations
Elderly influencers are going viral on Chinese social media. Some of them are urbanites posting about fashion and lifestyle, but others simply document their life in rural areas.
The giant rats that save lives
Rats tend to have a bad image. But in fact they’re super smart and useful too. For example, they can help fight wildlife smuggling, detect landmines and sniff out people trapped under rubble.
