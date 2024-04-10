Japan, US to increase defense ties after leaders' summit

US President Joe Biden has welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House for talks that included increasing "purely defensive" strategic cooperation amid China's growing military clout.

US President Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Wednesday and announced major plans to boost security ties amid the changing security landscape in the Asia-Pacific that include threats from North Korea, and a more assertive China.

"For the first time, Japan and the United States and Australia will create a network of air missile and defense architecture," Biden told reporters at a joint press conference with Kishida. The three countries are members of the Quad, an informal grouping of the US, Japan, Australia, and India that streamlines dialogue on Asian strategic issues.

The US and Japan will also take steps to modernize joint command and control structures. Biden said the upgrade was "purely defensive" in nature.

"It's a defensive alliance. And the things we discussed today improve our cooperation and are purely about defense and readiness," Biden said.

Kishida added that the US and Japan "will continue to respond to challenges concerning China through close coordination."

"At the same time, we confirmed the importance of continuing our dialogue with China, and cooperating with China on common challenges," he added.

Japan was determined to boost its "defense force through the acquisition of counter-strike capabilities" and Biden had voiced "strong support for such efforts."

A joint summit statement added that the two countreis would also establish a working group for fighter pilot training, including AI and advanced simulators, and co-development and co-production of jet trainers.

Biden also announced the inclusion of two Japanese astronauts on future moon-landing missions. One of them would become the first non-American astronaut to set foot on the moon.

Kishida hailed the announcement as a "huge achievement" and said that Japan would, in return, supply a rover for the program.

He also announced that Japan is giving 250 cherry trees to the US to mark America's coming 250th birthday in 2026.

The Kishidas received a red carpet welcome at the White House Image: Susan Walsh/AP/picture alliance

Facing a more determined China

The bilateral meeting comes as the US seeks a stronger Asian alliance structure, as China increases military expenditures and asserts itself more in territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and by applying more military pressure on Taiwan with air and naval drills.

Wednesday's joint statement addressed China's "escalatory behavior" in the South China Sea.

Biden and Kishida unveiled plans to restructure the US military command in Japan, the biggest such change since the 1960s. The move aims to make US and Japanese forces more nimble in the event of threats, such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Kishida called for "peace and stability" across the Taiwan Strait, but also took aim at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. "Ukraine today, maybe East Asia tomorrow," he said.

China's rising defense budget reflects the country's growing military ambition. Chinese defense spending will climb to €215.5 billion this year, marking an increase of 7.2% compared to last year's, and accounting for about 1.2% of the nation's total economic output.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China ranks second worldwide in terms of military spending, behind only the United States.

On Thursday, Biden will host a summit between Japan, the US and the Philippines, which will be attended by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. The US and the Philippines have increased strategic cooperation since Marcos Jr. took office, as China sends coast guard vessels to harass Philippine supply boats.

North Korea's nuclear program and regular ballistic missile tests are also a cause for concern for Japan, as the projectiles frequently fly over Japanese territory.

Kishida on Wednesday reiterated his desire for a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a bid to cool tensions. Pyongyang has so far rejected such overtures.

'Unbreakable' US-Japan partnership

Earlier in the day, Biden rolled out the red carpet for Kishida, and, welcoming the Japanese leader, said, "the partnership between us is unbreakable."

Since taking office in 2021, Kishida has approved an increase in military spending, underscoring a shift away from the country's self-defense-only principle. His government has worked to take on more offensive roles as it works with allies.

Kishida is traveling with his wife, Yuko, and was welcomed by the US president and First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday.

"Our nations are partners in a world where we choose creation over destruction, peace over bloodshed, and democracy over autocracy," Jill Biden told reporters during an informal dinner. The summit officially began Wednesday. The two held a closed-door meeting and the press conference followed.

Kishida will also address the US Congress, the second Japanese leader to do so after the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishida's last visit to the US was in August last year, when he was joined by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

rm,tg/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)