Japan: 'Unprecedented' rains trigger evacuation in Hiroshima

At least one person died and tens of thousands of people were told to evacuate as "unprecedented" levels of torrential rain hit western Japan on Friday, authorities said.

"There is a possibility that a grave disaster will occur" in the coming days, a Japan Meteorological Agency official said.

The rainfall triggered a mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki early Friday that swallowed two houses with four residents and threatened to cause flooding and more landslides in the region.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person was presumed dead, while another was able to talk as rescue workers tried to free them. Two others remain missing.

Highest risk alerts in Hiroshima

The heaviest rainfall was in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, where non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to at least 69,500 people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level 5 risk alerts in Hiroshima, adding that downpours are forecast to continue for several days over a large swathe of the country.

"We have issued a special heavy rain warning (in the city of Hiroshima). This is a level of heavy rain that we have never experienced before," the JMA said in a statement.

Water pumps were seen draining the swollen river water in the western prefecture of Fukuoka

The land ministry warned that water levels are extremely high in three rivers — two of which run through the Hiroshima region, while one in southern Kumamoto.

The NHK public broadcaster showed rivers in Hiroshima swollen with muddy water gushing down, almost overflowing. Meanwhile, water pumps were seen draining the swollen river water in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office set up a disaster control center on Friday to handle potential disasters. "Torrential rains could continue in regions around western Japan," Suga said.

