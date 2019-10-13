 Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction | News | DW | 14.10.2019

News

Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

At least 35 people have died in Japan after one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in more than half a century. Search and rescue operations are underway as locals struggle to come to terms with the carnage.

  • A rescue helicopter in Nagano, Japan

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Elderly woman falls to her death

    Japan bolstered search and rescue operations on Monday, as the storm weakened to an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, a 77-year-old woman died after she was accidentally dropped 40 meters (131 feet) from a rescue helicopter. The Tokyo Fire Department confirmed that the pensioner had not been strapped in properly while being airlifted in Iwaki city, Fukushima.

  • An old lady being carried on the back of a rescuer

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Carried to safety

    Thousands of troops and rescue workers have been deployed to save stranded residents and fight floods caused by one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in 60 years. Here, an old lady is seen on the back of a rescuer in Motomiya, in northern Japan.

  • Photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter on Oct. 13, 2019, shows houses in Nagano, central Japan, submerged (picture-alliance/dpa/Kyodo/MAXPPP)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Nagano under water

    Homes in Nagano, central Japan, were left submerged Sunday after the Chikuma River overflowed as a result of Typhoon Hagibis. Seventeen people remained unaccounted for across the country, according to the Kyodo News agency, after the storm unleashed record rainfall, triggering flooding and landslides.

  • An aerial photo shows a bridge and road collapsed due to the Chikuma River overflowing

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Widespread damage

    Twenty-one rivers broke their banks across the country and nearly 150 overflowed, flooding nearby areas and causing major damage, including to this bridge over the Chikuma River in Tomi, Nagano. Dozens of landslides cut off road links, leaving people stranded.

  • A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano (Reuters/Kyodo)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Transportation shut down

    The typhoon brought the country to a standstill. Flooded railway tracks and canceled trains caused commuter chaos, and more than 100 flights were scrapped, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

  • Japanese fans close their eyes at the moment of silence for the typhoon victims (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R. Reyes Marin)

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Moment of silence

    The typhoon disrupted a three-day weekend in Japan that includes Sports Day on Monday. Three Rugby World Cup matches were canceled over the weekend, and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit was postponed. On Sunday, fans closed their eyes at the moment of silence for the typhoon victims before the rugby match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama.

  • Satellite image of Typhoon Hagibis

    Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

    Eye of the storm

    Hagibis hurtled toward Japan with winds reaching speeds up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour), according to the Meteorological Agency. Authorities had warned Hagibis was on par with a typhoon that wreaked havoc in the Tokyo region in 1958, but modern safety infrastructure helped save lives. The typhoon six decades ago left more than 1,200 people dead and half a million houses flooded.

    Author: John Silk


It comes just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai, resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries in the city of Chiba. 

Japan is battered by approximately 20 typhoons per year, but it is rare for Tokyo to be affected.

The Japanese government has said that Hagibis could be the worst storm to hit the capital since 1958, when a typhoon resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and flooded 500,000 homes.

Watch video 01:46

Rescue operations begin after massive typhoon in Japan

jsi/cmk (AP, AFP)

Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

At least 35 people have died in Japan after one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in more than half a century. Search and rescue operations are underway as locals struggle to come to terms with the carnage. (14.10.2019)  

