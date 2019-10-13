Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction

It comes just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai, resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries in the city of Chiba.

Japan is battered by approximately 20 typhoons per year, but it is rare for Tokyo to be affected.

The Japanese government has said that Hagibis could be the worst storm to hit the capital since 1958, when a typhoon resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and flooded 500,000 homes.

