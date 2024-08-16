Japan: Typhoon Ampil intensifies near Tokyo region

Thousands of people have been advised to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in the greater Tokyo area, as Japanese authorities prepared for a strong storm to bring heavy rains and winds to the island country.

Typhoon Ampil has intensified over the last two days and has developed to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane as of Friday morning.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) classified the typhoon as being "very strong" and authorities have asked some 10,000 households to evacuate in some areas near Tokyo.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and winds as it passes by the island country.

As of Friday morning, the typhoon was situated off the Pacific coast of Japan's main island which is 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Tokyo.

Ampil has wind speeds of 45 meters per second with maximum gust of 60 meters per second (216 kph/134 mph), according to the JMA.

"The Kanto region is expected to experience fierce winds that could cause injuries from flying debris or even overturn trucks in motion," the JMA warned on its website.

Flights were temporarily disrupted at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport Image: Kyodo News/AP/picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Thousands asked to evacuate to minimize impact of storm

Typhoon Ampil was expected to reach the waters near Tokyo on Friday evening and then continue northwards, bringing stormy conditions to the regions of Kanto and Tohoku by early Saturday.

Mobara City in Chiba prefecture in the Kanto region issued an evacuation order for about 18,500 residents,

Several other cities have issued advisories for voluntary evacuation, with authorities setting up special evacuation centers.

Authorities have warned people to stay away from rivers and beaches and to be wary of flying debris.

Yamato Transport, which makes Amazon and other deliveries in Japan, said no deliveries will be made in the Tokyo and nearby affected areas on Friday and Saturday.

Tokyo's neighboring prefectures faced a power outage, leaving a total of 1,700 households without electricity.

Ampil was not expected to make landfall and would weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday.

Typhoon dampens holiday week mood

The typhoon comes as Japan marks the annual "Obon" week, a major holiday period when millions of people return to their hometowns.

According to local media reports, some 90,000 passengers were affected as several flights were suspended temporarily at Tokyo's two airports, Haneda and Narita, along with disruptions at the Kansai Osaka and Chubu airports.

All high speed Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Japan's industrial heartland of Nagoya were also canceled.

dvv/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)