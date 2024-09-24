Japan: Tsunami advisory issued after strong earthquake

After a strong earthquake, Japan issues a tsunami advisory for the remote Izu and Ogasawara Islands some 600 kilometers south of Tokyo.

Japan issued a tsunami advisory Tuesday for residents of Izu and Ogasawara Islands after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck in the Pacific Ocean near the uninhabited island of Torishima.

No major tremor has been observed, the Japan Meteorological Agency said after the quake struck along the island chain in the ocean around 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo.

A tsunami as high as one meter could strike the Izu and Ogasawara Islands, the agency said.

There have been no reports of any serious damage thus far.

Tectonic plates

Japan sits on four major tectonic plates. It experiences about 1,500 earthquakes a year, most of them minor.

However, thanks to advanced building techniques and well-practiced emergency procedures, the effects of even major quakes are usually contained.

