Japan: Torrential rains wreak havoc in southwest

Japanese authorities have ordered some 76,500 people in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures on the southwestern island of Kyushu to seek refuge amid downpours that were called unprecedented in some regions.
Thirteen people were reported missing on Saturday after overnight rains pounded down, initially inundating parts of Kumamoto with an estimated 100 millimeters (4 inches) per hour.
Bird's-eye view of flooded areas in Hitoyoshi
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue into Sunday
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said thousands of troops were being sent to Kyushu to help in rescue operations, calling on people in the area to remain on "maximum alert." He said the utmost would be done to rescue the missing.
Television reports showed houses and cars submerged in muddy waters from a flooding Kuma River in Kumamoto. Several people were seen standing on top of a store waiting to be rescued.
Abe said the rains were expected to continue into Sunday.
tj/ng (Reuters, dpa, AP)
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Elderly woman falls to her death
Japan bolstered search and rescue operations on Monday, as the storm weakened to an extratropical cyclone over the Pacific Ocean. On Sunday, a 77-year-old woman died after she was accidentally dropped 40 meters (131 feet) from a rescue helicopter. The Tokyo Fire Department confirmed that the pensioner had not been strapped in properly while being airlifted in Iwaki city, Fukushima.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Carried to safety
Thousands of troops and rescue workers have been deployed to save stranded residents and fight floods caused by one of the worst typhoons to hit the country in 60 years. Here, an elderly lady is seen on the back of a rescuer in Motomiya, in northern Japan.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Nagano under water
Homes in Nagano, central Japan, were left submerged Sunday after the Chikuma River overflowed as a result of Typhoon Hagibis. Seventeen people remained unaccounted for across the country, according to the Kyodo News agency, after the storm unleashed record rainfall, triggering flooding and landslides.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Widespread damage
The banks of 21 rivers across the country collapsed and nearly 150 overflowed, flooding nearby areas and causing major damage, including to this bridge over the Chikuma River in Tomi, Nagano. Dozens of landslides cut off road links, leaving people stranded.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Transportation shut down
The typhoon brought the country to a standstill. Flooded railway tracks and canceled trains caused commuter chaos, and more than 100 flights were scrapped, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Moment of silence
The typhoon disrupted a three-day weekend in Japan that includes Sports Day on Monday. Three Rugby World Cup matches were canceled over the weekend, and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit was postponed. On Sunday, fans closed their eyes during the moment of silence for the typhoon victims before the rugby match between Japan and Scotland in Yokohama.
-
Japan: Typhoon Hagibis leaves a trail of destruction
Eye of the storm
Hagibis hurtled toward Japan with wind speeds reaching 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Authorities had warned Hagibis was on a par with a typhoon that wreaked havoc in the Tokyo region in 1958, but modern safety infrastructure helped save lives. The typhoon six decades ago left over 1,200 people dead and half a million houses flooded.
Author: John Silk