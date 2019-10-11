 Japan: Tokyo braces itself for worst typhoon in 60 years | News | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Japan: Tokyo braces itself for worst typhoon in 60 years

Stockpiling and evacuation procedures are underway with winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour forecast. The east of the country is expected to receive the brunt of the storm.

Tokyo, Japan

A child holds onto a raincoat, ahead of Typhoon Hagibis hitting Tokyo

Tokyo was bracing itself on Saturday for the worst typhoon to hit the city in six decades.

Typhoon Hagibis was hurtling towards the Japanese capital with winds expected to reach maximum speeds of 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour), Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. It was forecast to reach land in central or eastern Japan by late afternoon or early evening, local time.

The JMA forecast up to 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) of rainfall as stockpiling had already ensued ahead of anticipated power outages.

Hagibis has already caused major disruption to transport services, as well as sporting events in the country. Two Rugby World Cup matches have been canceled and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, five hours to the south of the capital, has been postponed. In excess of 1,600 flights have been grounded as Japan comes to a virtual standstill.

Noncompulsory evacuation orders have also been issued to roughly 600,000 people, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Abe warning

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet hosted a disaster management meeting Friday. He said 17,000 police and military forces were ready to be deployed to ensure the safety of citizens. "The typhoon could cause power outages, damage to infrastructure and significantly affect people's lives," Abe said.

Four injuries had already been reported by local media early on Saturday morning in the city of Ichihara, east of Tokyo.

Tokyo, Japan

Sandbagging was already prevalent in Tokyo, just hours before Typhoon Hagibis was due to strike

Japan receives approximately 20 typhoons per year but it is not so common for Tokyo to be affected.

Hagibis is approaching just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai, resulted in two deaths and injured dozens more in the city of Chiba.

The typhoon that hit the Tokyo area 61 years ago resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, as well as seeing about 500,000 houses flooded.

  • Typhoon Haiyan on a satellite photo

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Three names - one phenomenon

    Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

  • Cross-section graphic of a tropical storm

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    A cyclone is created

    Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

  • The eye of hurricane Isabel

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    The eye of the storm

    The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

  • Powerful river tides in China caused by typhoon Nanmadol (Photo: Li Zhong / ChinaFotoPress / MAXP)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    A storm hits land

    When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

  • A truck drives through water pushed over a road by hurricane Sandy in Southampton, New York (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Chaos ensues

    Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

  • Graphic showing how a tornado forms

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Destructive vortex

    Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

  • A tornado

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Fastest storms

    As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

  • Tornado-caused destruction in Henryville, Indiana, US (Photo: Steve C. Mitchell/dpa)

    Hurricanes - the power of devastation

    Trail of destruction

    A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew


jsi/dr (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured

The strongest winds in years wreaked havoc on Japan's notoriously busy rush hour commute as flights were cancelled and train lines closed. More than 900,000 homes lost power. (09.09.2019)  

Death toll rises in Taiwan bridge collapse

Four fishermen are dead and two are missing after an arched bridge in Nanfangao collapsed onto fishing boats on Tuesday, hours after a typhoon swept through. Rescuers are searching for workers trapped in the wreckage. (02.10.2019)  

Japan reopens exhibit closed over censored 'comfort woman' statue

The show, featuring a controversial South Korean statue of a wartime sex slave, was forced to shut down in early August. Japan and South Korea have sparred over the use of "comfort women" during World War II. (08.10.2019)  

Japan cancels Formula One dates as Typhoon Hagibis nears

Organizers canceled all practice and qualifying sessions for the Formula One Grand Prix car race and several rugby World Cup matches as a typhoon approaches. Past tragedy won't let them take any chances. (11.10.2019)  

Powerful typhoon Nangka hits Japan

A powerful typhoon moved across the western end of Japan's largest main island on Friday. At least two people were killed, and authorities advised nearly 100,000 people to evacuate. (17.07.2015)  

Is Japan's after-work drinking culture a thing of the past?

Japan's corporate culture traditionally demands long hours, commitment to the company, and frequent drinking sessions. Peer-pressure is still there, but a younger generation of workers is beginning to abstain. (07.10.2019)  

Hurricanes - the power of devastation

Hurricanes pack a devastating punch: wherever they go, they leave a trail of destruction. But how do hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons arise? (23.10.2015)  

WWW links

Rugby World Cup typhoon information

Rugby World Cup typhoon information

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Japan's Meteorological Agency

Japan's Meteorological Agency

Related content

Japan Formel 1 GP in Suzuka | Lewis Hamilton

Japan cancels Formula One dates as Typhoon Hagibis nears 11.10.2019

Organizers canceled all practice and qualifying sessions for the Formula One Grand Prix car race and several rugby World Cup matches as a typhoon approaches. Past tragedy won't let them take any chances.

Japan Tokio Faxai Taifun

Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured 09.09.2019

The strongest winds in years wreaked havoc on Japan's notoriously busy rush hour commute as flights were cancelled and train lines closed. More than 900,000 homes lost power.

Japan: Taifun Krosa

Japan advises mass evacuations as powerful storm Krosa looms 15.08.2019

The tropical storm has forced the cancellations of hundreds of flights and trains in Japan, and the government has warned more than 400,000 to prepare to evacuate. The travel chaos comes amid peak tourism season.

Advertisement