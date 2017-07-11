Japan to cancel Tokyo Olympics — report

The Japanese government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled because of COVID-19, various media outlets reported on Friday.

The Times said an unnamed senior member of Japan's government had conceded defeat in the city's efforts to stage the Games, admitting the focus is now on securing the event for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032, according to the British newspaper.

The Games were placed in further jeopardy earlier this month when Tokyo declared a state of emergency due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases, and public opinion has swayed strongly towards canceling the event altogether.

On Thursday the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, admitted "there is no plan B" over the staging of the sporting occasion, which is due to commence on July 23.