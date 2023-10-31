Japan: Suspected gunman takes hostages at post office

Japanese authorities say a suspected gunman has taken an unknown number of people hostage at a post office in Warabi City near Tokyo. The incident came as police probed a shooting in the same region earlier in the day.

What do we know about the two incidents?

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. today, a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi City... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun," said an official statement.

"Citizens near the scene are urged to follow police instructions and evacuate in accordance with police instructions."

Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV initially said that two female post office workers were among the hostages, citing police sources.

The broadcaster reported that police were talking to the man by phone.

More than five hours after the standoff began, one member of staff came out uninjured.

The TBS broadcaster said that police urged 300 residents in the nearby area to evacuate.

The incident came as police probed a shooting in the same region earlier in the day. Two people were slightly wounded in that incident, although it was unclear what their injuries were.

Police said the victims are both conscious and their wounds are not life-threatening.

Television footage showed the suspect inside the post office in a baseball cap and a white vest under a dark coat, apparently carrying a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

Violent crime in Japan

Violent crime is rare in Japan, and it has one of the lowest murder rates in the world. The East Asian country has strict regulations on gun ownership.

Recent years have seen a number of high-profile violent crimes make headlines, including the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year.

In April, a man was arrested for allegedly hurling an explosive towards Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was unharmed in the incident.

In May, a man was arrested in central Japan after allegedly killing four people in a gun and knife attack.

rc, sdi/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)