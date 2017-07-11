Japan: Strong earthquake hits Fukushima

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles), the agency said.

There was no information about damage or casualties, and there is no danger of a tsunami, the authorities said.

Nuclear facilities checked

Authorities also said that there were no reported irregularities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, or any other nuclear facilities, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

People in Tokyo and Miyagi reportedly felt the shaking of the earthquake, which took place at around 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 UTC).

At least 850,000 households experienced power blackouts, local media reported.

In March 2011, Fukushima and other areas in the northeast of the country were hit by a magnitude-9 earthquake and tsunami, leading the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to suffer core meltdowns.

At that time, more than 18,500 people died in the floods.

