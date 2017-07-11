 Japan starts COVID vaccination program | News | DW | 17.02.2021

News

Japan starts COVID vaccination program

Japan has administered the first shots of its vaccination program, starting with healthcare workers. So far, only the BioNTech-Pfizer jab has been authorized.

New coronavirus vaccine is delivered to a medical institution in Tokyo

Vaccinations began with healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses

The rollout of a cautious vaccination program began in Japan on Wednesday, just over five months before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While the country has started its vaccination program relatively late compared with the US and Europe, Japan has seen a much more limited outbreak.

What is the rollout plan?

Employees at the Tokyo Medical Center were among the first of about 40,000 medical professionals targeted to receive the first vaccine shipments.

They will be followed by 3.7 million more medical workers, to be followed by 36 million people aged 65 and over.

Despite a recent rise in infection numbers, Japan has largely dodged the huge numbers of cases that have dogged other similarly developed economies.

Watch video 03:50

The arduous path to the Olympics

Japan has only approved the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine so far, with the approval process for Oxford-AstraZeneca's jab having only recently begun.

A contract has been signed with a third vaccine supplier, Moderna, which has yet to apply for approval.

Why is the vaccine launch so late?

The delay is largely because the Japanese government asked for clinical testing specifically in Japan, in addition to multinational tests elsewhere.

There is considerable skepticism in Japan about vaccines and officials said it was necessary to address safety concerns properly.

Pfizer applied for emergency approval in December, but Tokyo waited for the results of Japanese tests submitted in late January.

Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said last week that Asians made up "only a small percent" of the Pfizer test on about 44,000 people in six countries.

However, that data included samples of some 2,000 Asians. Some critics are have questioned whether the additional tests on some 160 Japanese people added anything.

  • A group of youths pose for a picture

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    Millions of Japanese turning 20 this year

    More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval. Reaching this age is usually marked by mass ceremonies around the country, but these were largely cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

  • women go to a hall to attend a Coming-of-Age ceremony in Yokohama City

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    Bucking the trend

    Yokohama, Japan's second largest city, went ahead with celebrations despite being under a state of emergency. In Yokohama, events took place at Pacifico Yokohama North convention hall and Yokohama Arena, but capacity was limited at the venues.

  • Women wear colourful traditional costumes

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    A once-in-a-lifetime event

    On the second Monday in every January, young people who have turned or are about to turn 20 take part Coming of Age Day ceremonies in local event halls or other large-scale venues to celebrate the rite of passage to adulthood. "I decided to carry out today's ceremonies as I strongly hoped everyone takes part in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime milestone," said Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi.

  • Young adults wait next to a sign reminding people to wear facemasks

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    Safety first

    Attendees donned face masks along with traditional clothing. They had their temperature checks and were reminded to keep a safe distance. Participants listened to the national anthem, instead of singing it out loud.

  • Women disinfect their hands at a ceremony

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    Under 30s spreading COVID-19

    Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had urged young people to abide by the coronavirus restrictions. Last week he said more than half of recent new infections in greater Tokyo, already under a state of emergency, were among the under-30s.

  • New adults clad in Furisode (long sleeves Japanese garment for young women) attend a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture on January 11, 2021.

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    Rare use for stadium seating

    This ceremony in Higashiosaka City in Osaka Prefecture took place at a local rugby stadium. Japan has recorded about 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths and more than 280,000 confirmed cases, making it one of the better-performing developed countries with an ageing population. The health ministry in Tokyo said late on Sunday that it had noted a new variant different to those found in the UK and Brazil.

  • A drive-in coming of age ceremony

    Japan's youth mark Coming of Age Day amid coronavirus surge

    A 'drive-in' ceremony

    Many authorities held alternative ceremonies. In Tokyo, all but one of its 23 wards cancelled or postponed the ceremonies, opting instead to offer mayors' congratulatory remarks online. The fishing city of Yaizu in central Japan held a "drive-in" Coming-of-Age event on Sunday, drawing some 470 vehicles to the harborside celebration.


Taro Kono, administrative reform minister for vaccinations, said thoroughness had taken precedence over speed. "It was more important for the government to show the Japanese people that everything was done" to encourage taking the vaccines, he said.

How has Japan fared?

The archipelago nation of more than 126 million people has recorded almost 418,000 COVID-19 cases, and just over 7,000 deaths.

A spike in infections last year, prompted the government to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other parts of the country until March 7.

The measure is limited, primarily asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and urging rather than ordering people to stay at home.

Watch video 01:20

Japan's bathhouses awash with post-lockdown customers

The Japanese response to the pandemic is being closely watched with doubts still lingering about the feasibility of the Olympics, due to open July 23.

Officials have outlined measures they say can be put in place to ensure the games will be safe, without even requiring participants to be vaccinated or quarantined.

rc/rt (AFP, AP)

