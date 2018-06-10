 Japan stabbing attack: Several killed, children among injured | News | DW | 28.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Japan stabbing attack: Several killed, children among injured

At least three people, including a child, are feared dead in a mass stabbing attack in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. A suspect was detained at the scene.

Rescue workers operate at the site where sixteen people were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man, in Kawasaki (Reuters/Kyodo)

Authorities said three people have been killed and at least 16 people, including eight primary schoolchildren, have been injured in a stabbing attack at a bus stop in Kawasaki, Japan. The girls, aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a school bus.

"One man, and one female child are showing no vital signs," said fire department official Yuji Sekizawa after the early morning attack on Tuesday.

A man was detained at the scene. He appeared to have stabbed himself in the shoulder, according to broadcaster NHK. Two knives were found in a nearby park, according to NHK. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Read more: Japan's police braces for gang violence over Yakuza split

Violence relatively rare in Japan

"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," one eyewitness, who was not identified, told NHK. 

"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighborhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world, and stabbings are relatively rare. In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train. In 2010, more than a dozen people were stabbed on a school bus and a commuter bus in a Tokyo suburb.

jm/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Tokyo: Man deliberately drives van into NYE crowds

A man with an "intent to murder" has driven a minivan into a crowd of people in Tokyo. It happened on a popular street in the Harajuku district. (01.01.2019)  

Japan executes remaining Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult members

The last of 13 cult members who had been sitting on death row have been put to death. The cult's sarin gas attack in Tokyo's subway system in 1995 killed 13 people, injured some 6,000 others and shocked Japan. (26.07.2018)  

Japan: Bullet train knife attack kills one

The suspected assailant reportedly said he was upset and wanted to kill someone. The incident caused mass panic on the train as it was traveling from Tokyo to Osaka. (10.06.2018)  

Japan's police braces for gang violence over Yakuza split

Japan's biggest crime syndicate is facing a rift, government officials have said. The police was placed on high alert due to an expected spike in gang violence, according to the local media. (29.08.2015)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Great Britain: Victims of Youth Violence  

US President Donald Trump visits Japan  

Related content

Japan Messerstecherangriff im Shinkansen Zug

Japan: Bullet train knife attack kills one 10.06.2018

The suspected assailant reportedly said he was upset and wanted to kill someone. The incident caused mass panic on the train as it was traveling from Tokyo to Osaka.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  