Japan stabbing attack: Several killed, children among injured

At least three people, including a child, are feared dead in a mass stabbing attack in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. A suspect who was detained at the scene has also died, according to police.
Authorities said three people have been killed and at least 16 people, including eight primary schoolchildren, have been injured in a stabbing attack at a bus stop in Kawasaki, Japan. The girls, aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a school bus.
"One man, and one female child are showing no vital signs," said fire department official Yuji Sekizawa after the early morning attack on Tuesday.
A man detained at the scene has died, according to police. He appeared to have stabbed himself in the shoulder, according to broadcaster NHK. Two knives were found in a nearby park, according to NHK. The motive for the attack remains unclear.
Violence relatively rare in Japan
"I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding," one eyewitness, who was not identified, told NHK.
"There is another bus stop near the elementary school and I also saw elementary schoolchildren lying on the ground... It's a quiet neighborhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.
Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world, and stabbings are relatively rare. In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train. In 2010, more than a dozen people were stabbed on a school bus and a commuter bus in a Tokyo suburb.
jm/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)
