  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
ConflictsNorth Korea

Japan, South Korea report North Korean missile launch

34 minutes ago

Tokyo and Seoul's governments both said that North Korea had launched what could be a ballistic missile towards waters off its eastern coast. It follows two days of bellicose rhetoric aimed at the US from Pyongyang.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TkZf
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
North Korea regularly test fires missiles and rockets, this is an archive image from earlier in the yearImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

Japanese and South Korean officials reported a potential ballistic missile launch from North Korea on Wednesday morning. 

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan's Coast Guard and Defense Ministry made similar statements. 

The developments follow two days of critical comments from North Korea aimed at the US, complaining of supposed US aerial reconnaissance flights over its territory. The reclusive regime's leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong had also spoken about the issue, threatening reprisals.

It also coincides with NATO's leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is attending.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pose for a photo after signing the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme during their meeting at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023.
NATO and non-member South Korea signed a partnership program at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on TuesdayImage: yonap/picture alliance

North Korea also recently tried and failed to launch a spy satellite, whose wreckage Seoul has been analyzing. 

International sanctions prohibit Pyongyang from testing ballistic missiles and launching satellites, but it has been flouting such restrictions for years, and with increased regularity more recently. 

More to follow as this story develops... 

msh/sdi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center, hand raised) greets cheering supporters in Vilnius, Lithuania, alongside his wife Olena (left), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (right) and First Lady Diana

NATO summit: No Ukraine entry timeline, Turkey backs Sweden

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

African exchange rate: Sliding currencies stoke inflation

Business17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Japan eyes stronger EU ties as China looms ever larger

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann performing, dressed and covered in red make-up.

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Music18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (center left) attend an ecumenical service in the Catholic cathedral in Lutsk, Ukraine, July 9, 2023

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

Ukraine, Poland mark 80th anniversary of Volhynia massacre

History18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

African migrants in Tunisia: "We need help"

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

3 people inside a trailer. One man, wearing a lab coat, addresses man in shorts

The mobile vasectomy clinic

The mobile vasectomy clinic

Society18 hours ago05:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists posted on the doors of the Attorney General, sealed with police tape

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Murdered journalists in Mexico: a deadly profession

Press Freedom10 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage