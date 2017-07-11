 Japan: Several feared dead in Osaka building fire — reports | News | DW | 17.12.2021

Japan: Several feared dead in Osaka building fire — reports

Dozens have reportedly died in a fire that broke out in a building in the western Japanese city, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Firefighters stand on a floor at a building where a fire broke out in Osaka

The fire reportedly broke out on the fourth floor of a building

At least twenty seven people are feared dead in a fire that broke out in a building in a shopping district in the western Japenese city of Osaka, according to reports by the Japanese national broadcaster NHK. 

The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of the building, NHK reported.

The cause of the fire and other details are still not known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(AFP, AP)

