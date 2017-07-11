Japan: Several feared dead as torrential rains wreak havoc

Japanese authorities have ordered some 76,500 people in Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures on the southwestern island of Kyushu to seek refuge amid downpours that were called unprecedented in some regions.

Thirteen people were reported missing on Saturday after overnight rains pounded the region, initially inundating parts of Kumamoto with an estimated 100 millimeters (4 inches) per hour.

Fourteen people from a nursing home in Kuma are presumed dead.

Dozens have been left stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued by helicopter, officials said.

Bird's-eye view of flooded areas in Hitoyoshi

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue into Sunday

Television reports showed houses and cars submerged in muddy waters from a flooding Kuma River in Kumamoto. Several people were seen standing on top of a store waiting to be rescued.

"I smelled mud, and the whole area was vibrating with river water. I've never experienced anything like this," a man in a shelter in Yatsushiro city in western Kumamoto told national Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Flooded care home

Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima updated reporters on the discovery of 14 residents at a flooded elderly care home in Kuma village, who he said were presumed dead. He said three other residents had hypothermia.

According to NHK, there were among some 60 residents at the riverside care home Senjuen, where floodwaters and mud poured in, stranding its occupants.

The Japanese Self-Defense Force said it had dispatched troops to join rescue efforts at the site.

In Tsunagimachi district, two of three people buried underneath mudslides were pulled out without vital signs, Kumamoto prefectural crisis management official Takafumi Kobori said.

"No vital signs" is a phrase often used in Japan before death is officially confirmed by authorities. Rescuers were still searching for the third person.

In the town of Ashikita, six people were unaccounted for and a seventh was seriously injured.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said thousands of troops were being sent to Kyushu to help in rescue operations, calling on people in the area to remain on "maximum alert." He said the utmost would be done to rescue the missing.

Abe said the rains were expected to continue into Sunday.

The heavy flooding also cut off power and communication lines, resulting in a loss of electricity in about 8,000 homes in Kumamoto and neighboring Kagoshima Kyushu.

mvb, tj/mm (Reuters, dpa, AP)