Japan: Ruling party votes for Fumio Kishida to replace PM Yoshihide Suga

Japan's ruling party lawmakers voted on Wednesday to elect a new leader, with Fumio Kishida announced as the winner.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members were voting to replaceYoshihide Suga, who announced he was stepping down from the leadership position after drawing intense criticism over his handling of the pandemic during the Olympic Games.

The new leader will almost certainly become the next prime minister of the country.

Kishida should be approved by the parliament within days, and will then contest elections as the leader of the LDP.

The LDP is expected to retain its majority in the powerful lower house of the parliament during general elections in November.

The election was being closely watched, with race looking particularly tight between the two lead candidates.

Four politicians were running, two men — the favorites — and two women. The country has never had a female prime minister and has few prominent women as political figures.

Who were the candidates?

The contest's final runoff came down to former Foreign Minister Fumi Kishida, who lost out to Suga last year, and a highly popular minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono. Kishida won

Ultra-conservative candidate, Sanei Takaichi had also been hoping to become the country's first female premier. Also in the running was the liberal former gender equality minister, Seiko Noda. However, Noda had admitted that she did not expect to advance beyond the first-round vote.

The initial vote on Wednesday afternoon involved 382 LDP lawmakers. It also involved an equal number of rank-and-file party members votes who'd already cast their votes.

During the first round, Kishida won 256 votes, while Kono won 255 votes.

Kishida is now going to be tasked with revivingpandemic-battered economy and ensuring a strong alliance with the US amid growing regional security risks.

rm/rc (Reuters, AP)