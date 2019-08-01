Japan removes South Korea from trusted trade partner list

Japan's cabinet on Friday approved a plan to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of countries with preferential export controls, a move that is likely to further fray already damaged relations between the two countries over wartime reparations.

The decision expanding a curb on exports of sensitive materials comes a month after Japan imposed a requirement for Japanese companies to receive case-by-case approval for the export of industrial materials used for semiconductors, smartphones and other high-tech devices.

The new measure, to go into effect August 28, will apply a stricter approvals process to an expanded list of materials that could be diverted to military use. It could require South Korean exporters to take extra administrative procedures to secure export licenses.

Japan says the trade measure was taken in response to problematic South Korean export controls that impact national security.

The move is likely to disrupt supply chains and the high-tech sector at a time of global trade tensions set off by a US-China trade war.

South Korea threatens response

South Korea lashed out at the Japanese decision.

"Our government will sternly respond to Japan's unfair decision," said South Korea's presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

Seoul views it as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling last year that Japanese firms should compensate forced laborers used before and during World War II.

Japan says wartime issues were settled by a 1965 treaty normalizing bi-lateral ties.

Japan and South Korea also have territorial disputes over islands.

Both Japan and South Korea are close US allies. The ongoing dispute between the two East Asian powers comes as the United States seeks to present a united front against North Korea at a time where denuclearization talks with Pyongyang have stalled.

