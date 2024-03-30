  1. Skip to content
Japan raids factory over deaths linked to health supplement

March 30, 2024

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s health supplement infused with Benikoji — a kind of red mold — is suspected to have killed at least five people and put another 100 in the hospital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eGWx
A picture shows Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing its benikoji red rice yeast
The pink pills were recalled on March 22, two months after the company received official medical reports about the problemImage: Naoya Masuda/AP Photo/picture alliance

Japanese authorities on Saturday raided a drug factory after a pharmaceutical company reported at least five deaths and 114 hospitalizations possibly linked to a health supplement.

About a dozen Japanese health officials walked into the Osaka plant of the Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., as seen in footage of the raid widely telecasted on Japanese news.

The health supplement in question is a pink pill called Benikoji Choleste Help. It is said to help lower cholesterol levels. A key ingredient is benikoji, a type of red mold.

The company has said it knows little about the cause of the sickness, which can include kidney failure. It is currently investigating the effects in cooperation with Japan's government. 

Japanese health ministry officials head to search a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. factory in Osaka
The supplements said to lower cholestrol levels all used "benikoji," a kind of red moldImage: Kyodo/REUTERS

The drug's timeline

While the benikoji has been used in several drugs for years, reports of health issues surfaced in 2023.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical recalled the pills on March 22, two months after it received reports of the health problems it was causing. Company President Akihiro Kobayashi apologized for not acting sooner.

The drugmaker said it has sold over a million packages of the pill over the last three fiscal years. The over-the-counter drug was also sold to other manufacturers.

Japan's Health Ministry has said the supplements are responsible for the deaths and illnesses, warning that the number of those affected could grow. 

mk/sms (AP, Reuters) 

