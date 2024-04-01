  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheJapan

Japan quake toll rises as hopes for survivors fade

January 4, 2024

Japan has reinforced crews working to find survivors of the devastating New Year's Day earthquakes. The confirmed death toll has risen to 84, with at least 79 more unaccounted for. Rescuers are still struggling to reach some of the worst-hit areas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ar9V
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Asia

More on Catastrophe from Asia

Villagers offer prayers pray during a funeral

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java fading

Dozens of people are still missing after the deadly earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island of Java.
CatastropheNovember 25, 202202:01 min
external

Pakistan: Farmer grapples with crop loss

In the wake of devastating flooding, many people in Pakistan have lost their livelihoods.
CatastropheSeptember 15, 202201:24 min
external

Bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

More than 20 people are dead after an aviation disaster in the Himalayan mountains.
CatastropheMay 30, 202201:44 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more