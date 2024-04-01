Japan quake toll rises as hopes for survivors fade

CatastropheJapanJapan quake toll rises as hopes for survivors fadeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheJapan01/04/2024January 4, 2024Japan has reinforced crews working to find survivors of the devastating New Year's Day earthquakes. The confirmed death toll has risen to 84, with at least 79 more unaccounted for. Rescuers are still struggling to reach some of the worst-hit areas.https://p.dw.com/p/4ar9VAdvertisement