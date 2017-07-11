Japan: Polls open after assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe

Polls opened across Japan on Sunday morning for an election in the upper house.

The vote Sunday is expected to expand Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party along with its coalition partners.

The party is expected to receive a surge of support after Abe's assassination.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other politicians said Abe's killing would not halt Japan's democratic process.

"We must never allow violence to suppress speech during elections, which are the foundation of democracy," Kishida said Saturday.

What do the polls say?

Just last week, polls showed the LDP winning just under half the seats available.

Sunday's vote is expected to solidify Kishida's hold on power, putting him in a better position for "golden three years" in which he will face no further elections.

Still, he faces rising prices and energy shortages after an early summer heat wave led to a power crunch.

Projected results from the election are expected immediately after polls close at 8:00 p.m. local time (1100 UTC/GMT).

While campaigning was halted following Abe's death, election activities resumed Saturday.

