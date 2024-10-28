Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba vows to stay, despite election flop

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has promised to stay in office despite his gamble on snap elections having backfired.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday vowed he would stay in office, saying he would not allow a "political vacuum," despite his party's worst election result in 15 years.

Ishiba called Sunday's snap election immediately after he took office on October 1. However, voters irked by a political funding scandal punished his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has governed Japan nearly non-stop since 1955.

What the PM said

While projections showed the LDP-led coalition would likely lose its ruling majority, Ishiba raised the possibility that he could form a minority government.

"I want to fulfill my duty by protecting people's lives, protecting Japan," Ishiba told reporters.

He said the biggest election factor was "people's suspicion, mistrust and anger" over the slush-fund scandal that sank his predecessor Fumio Kishida.

