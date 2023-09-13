  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
PoliticsJapan

Japan PM Kishida reshuffles Cabinet as popularity wanes

September 13, 2023

Fumio Kishida named new foreign and defense ministers in reshuffling his 19-member Cabinet. The Liberal Democrat leader is facing trouble at home as he sinks in opinion polls ahead of possible snap elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGqa
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) is greeted by Cabinet members during a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday
Wednesday's Cabinet resuffle is the second since Kishida (center) became PM in October 2021 Image: JIJI Press/AFP/Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced a reshuffling of his Cabinet, appointing, among others, new foreign and defense ministers.

Kishida, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has seen his popularity sink of late, with observers citing the potential of upcoming snap elections as well as next September's LDP leadership elections as having prompted the move.

Japan appoints new foreign and defense ministers

Former Finance Minister Yoko Kamikawa, one of five women in the 19-member team, will take over the role of foreign minister from Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Minoru Kihara, who served as national security advisor under former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, has been appointed defense minister.

Both are key positions as Japan seeks to navigate the shifting regional security situation dictated by China's expanding military presence and ongoing North Korean provocations.

Pyongyang on Wednesday launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan as leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia to pledge support for Vladimir Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The reshuffling of the Cabinet is the second since Kishida took office in October 2021.

The prime minister, who was elected on the promise of bolstering Japan's economy and defenses, has struggled to curb inflation amid rising energy prices and massive military spending.

Japan boosts military to counter China

Japan PM's inner-party leadership calculations

The new Cabinet line-up reflects Kishida's need to seek a balance of power among LDP factions one year ahead of party leadership elections.

Almost half of the positions are now held by the LDP's two largest factions, boasting members from blocs associated with former leaders Shinzo Abe and Taro Aso.

Kishida's faction is the fourth-largest within the LDP. 

By appointing five women, or just over one quarter of the Cabinet, Kishida is seeking to prove his conservative party's commitment to the advancement of women in the male-dominated country.

Of the 19 ministers, 11 of them will step into such a role for the very first time. 

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tetsuro Nomura, who was recently forced to apologize for referring to radioactive wastewater released into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant as "contaminated," was among those who lost their positions.

Voter approval sinking

The 66-year-old Kishida and his government currently have a 36% approval rating according to the latest polls by national broadcaster NHK — 46% of those polled said they disapproved of the government.

Beyond voter dissatisfaction over the economy, Kishida has also faced scandal. Earlier this year he was forced to fire his son — who served as his secretary — after the younger Kishida was accused of "inappropriate behavior" for organizing a party at the prime minister's official residence in which pictures of party-goers holding "press conferences" and lounging on the residency's steps became public.

Abe funeral turns political for PM Kishida

js/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Japan's military buildup hampered by lack of recruits

Japan's military buildup hampered by lack of recruits

In Japan, national defense is increasingly in focus, but the Self Defense Forces are struggling to attract new recruits. And what the world can do to tackle the growing problem of water scarcity.
SocietyJuly 8, 202326:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Muller celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

SoccerSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Albin Kurti (left) in an interview with DW

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202310:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden (left) sits next to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202304:20 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage