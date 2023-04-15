  1. Skip to content
Security officials detain a man who is believed to have thrown a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama.
A man believed to be a suspect was apprehended at the sceneImage: Kyodo/REUTERS
CrimeJapan

Japan PM Kishida evacuated after object thrown during speech

38 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from an event in the port city of Wakayama after a pipe-like object was reportedly thrown at him. A suspect has been apprehended.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q7jn

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rushed from a speech after a pipe-like object was thrown near him in the city of Wakayama on Saturday.

Japanese media reported a blast, and smoke filled the area as Kishida began his speech.

The Jiji news service said a pipe-like object was thrown at him. Japan's national broadcaster NHK reported the prime minister was safe. 

News footage appeared to show officers subduing and detaining a suspect at the scene,

There were no immediate signs of injuries or damage.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends his outdoor speech at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida moments before the incident in WakayamaImage: Kyodo/REUTERS

When the incident occurred, Kishida was touring a fishing harbor in Wakayama, near Osaka.

Japan has bolstered security for its politicians after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail in July 2022.

Japan will host the G-7 summit for world leaders in Hiroshima next month.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

lo/wd (Reuters, AFP) 

