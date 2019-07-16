Japan PM Abe's party favorite to win upper house

Polling stations closed at 8 p.m. (1100 UTC) across Japan on Sunday after voters cast their ballots in upper house elections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, were forecast to win more than half the 124 seats up for grabs in the chamber.

Some analysts say they could gain a two-thirds supermajority, which would allow Abe to push ahead with controversial plans to amend the country's pacifist constitution.

Official results aren't expected until Monday morning.

Opinion polls suggest Abe's party may even boost its majority in the upper house

Some 106 million Japanese were eligible to vote, but pollsters indicated the turnout could be lower than 50%.

Revision of constitution

A total of 370 candidates were vying for seats in the upper house, the less powerful of parliament's two chambers. The House of Councillors has 245 seats, with half of them facing election every three years.

Abe's ruling bloc and its allies — the Japan Innovation Party and independents — are hoping to gain a two-thirds majority, or 85 seats, in order to begin the process of revising Japan's constitution.

The US-drafted document hasn't been amended since it was enacted in 1947 after the end of World War II. But Abe has said he wants to make changes to pacifist Article 9, which bans the maintenance of an army, before his term ends in 2021.

The issue has divided the Japanese public, with critics worried legitimizing the military could lead to the country getting involved in US-led conflicts.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Post-war constitution Drafted in the wake of Japan's surrender at the end of World War II, the Japanese constitution established democratic processes, enshrined the role of the Emperor and ensured the country's pacifist nature. But decades have passed since its non-Japanese writers hashed out Japan's political future. A new wave has emerged, pushing for the recognition of Japan's right to maintain a standing military.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Article 9: 'Forever renounce war' Article 9 of Japan's constitution enshrines the country's pacifist nature. The first part of the article states that "Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation," while the second stipulates it will not maintain military. But Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed revising parts of the constitution that forbid the country from maintaining a standing military.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained The question of recognition While Japan's constitution forbids the country maintain a standing military, it nonetheless has one of the best-equipped militaries in the world. Tokyo justifies the existence of the Self Defense Forces (SDF) to defend the nation in the event it ever comes under attack. But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change that by amending the constitution to codify the status quo.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Checks, balances and referendums While Abe has the two-thirds majority in parliament to vote through constitutional changes, he vowed not to do so. In order to amend the constitution – which has never occurred since its inception – both legislative chambers need to pass it with two-thirds of the vote. Afterwards, it is put to a national referendum, which only requires a simple majority in favor for it to be accepted.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Pacifist ideals endure While public opinion is split on whether to revise the constitution, few voters see it as a priority. Most polls have shown that Japanese voters want to keep the country's pacifist ideals as they are enshrined in the constitution. In a poll for the top-selling Yomiuri newspaper, only 35 percent of respondents wanted Abe to recognize Japan's military, while 42 percent said they opposed the idea.

The future of Japan's constitution, explained Political divide Even with support from his party and like-minded conservatives, Abe faces many hurdles to execute his vision. There are even differences among pro-change lawmakers on what the changes might look like. But that hasn't fazed Abe. "I have renewed my determination to secure people's lives and peaceful living, no matter what," said Abe after his party's victory at the polls. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Economy struggling

Abe pledged to revive the economy and boost defense when he took office in December 2012. The 64-year-old has since won five national elections and would become Japan's longest-serving prime minister if he stays in office until November.

Opposition parties argue the ruling bloc has failed to tackle slowing economic growth, underemployment, and the straining public pension system. Opponents have also warned of the impact of a sales tax hike to come into force in October.

