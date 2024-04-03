Japan issues tsunami warning after 7.5-magnitude earthquake

The warning is for southern Japanese islands after the quake hit near Taiwan. Officials say they expect waves of up to three meters.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan a little before 9:00 a.m. (0000 GMT/UTC) on Wednesday.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.4.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the quake hit at a depth of 15.5 kilometers with the epicentre around 25 kilometers southeast of Hualien.

AP news agency reported that some buildings had collapsed in Taiwan. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Japan issues tsunami warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami warning of 3 meters (9.8 feet) for some of its southern islands.

At 9:18 a.m. (0018 GMT), the JMA reported that a 30 cm tsunami reached Yonaguni Island.

The Reuters news agency reported that Japanese authorities had issued an evacuation advisory for coastal areas near the southern prefecture of Okinawa.

"Evacuate!" said a banner on Japanese national broadcaster NHK.

"Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately," an anchor on NHK said. "Do not stop. Do not go back."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please refresh your browser.

kb/rt (AP, Reuters)